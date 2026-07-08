Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: psych

Psych Star James Roday Rodriguez Offers Update on Fourth Film Chances

Psych star James Roday Rodriguez offered an update on where things stand with a possible fourth film and the difficulties being faced.

Article Summary James Roday Rodriguez says Psych 4 remains a yes creatively, with the cast eager to return for another movie.

Psych 4 faces major hurdles as Peacock weighs budget limits, cautious spending, and subscriber growth priorities.

Maggie Lawson previously revealed a fourth Psych movie script is finished, but scheduling and costs stalled approval.

Rodriguez says the Psych team already has a script ready, needing only a quick polish if Peacock gives the green light.

When it comes to the future of James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things) & Dulé Hill (The Wonder Years)-starring Psych, the show's resident "PsychOs" (fanbase) has been waiting patiently for news of a possible fourth film/extended episode. It's been five years since Psych 3: This Is Gus, and a whole lot has happened between now and then. First, a whole lot of companies realized they were running their streamers wrong, leading to major cost-cutting in production. We also had a once-in-a-lifetime (60 years ago might as well have been 100 years ago) labor movement, with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA striking at the same time.

As the industry continues to lick its wounds, production has been slowly returning, but studios remain cautious with their spending. In April, Maggie Lawson shared that a script for a fourth film was ready to go, but that budget and scheduling issues were major factors in Peacock not giving a green light. Speaking with the Television Academy in honor of the 20th anniversary of Psych, Rodriguez addressed where things stand regarding another return.

"The answer is always going to be 'yes' because we really do love being able to give back to the fans that have kept us in the zeitgeist for all these years. The tricky part of the 'Psych' business model is that Peacock has limited resources. As much as they appreciate us as this evergreen brand, it's tough for them to go, 'Oh, let's spend X amount of dollars on another 'Psych' movie, which is basically just going to appease a bunch of people that are already subscribed to our service.' It's more likely they would spend the same amount of money on a new show that would add subscribers," Rodriguez explained. "But, they know we'll always answer the phone. We even have a script in the hopper – Steve and I wrote it a couple years back. So it wouldn't even be like, 'They want to make another one, we've got to scramble.' We would just take it off the shelf, polish it up, and we'd be ready in two weeks."

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