Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: donald glover, PUBG

PUBG Live-Action Series In Development from Donald Glover, Netflix

PUBG is on the road to its own live-action series at Netflix, with Donald Glover directing, writing, executive-producing, and starring.

Article Summary Netflix and Krafton are developing a live-action PUBG series, bringing the battle royale franchise to TV.

Donald Glover is attached to direct, write, executive produce, and star in the planned PUBG adaptation.

Stephen Glover and producers from NEON TV, Gilga, and LV3H round out the creative team behind PUBG.

The big question is whether a PUBG series can stand out now that newer battle royale games have surpassed it.

Krafton Inc. announced this week that they are working with Netflix to develop a live-action TV series based on the popular PUBG video game series. At the moment, it's just in development; there are no set plans for casting, and it's unclear if a script has even been completed. What we do know is that they are working with actor Donald Glover (Atlanta, Community), who will direct, write, executive produce, and star in the series. What's more, Stephen Glover will join as a writer and executive producer, with Michael Schaefer for NEON TV, Fam Udeorji for Gilga, and Taeseok Jang and Sujin Lee for LV3H also serving as executive producers.

Winner Winner: New PUBG Series Being Planned For Netflix

Of all the games to make an adaptation of, this is probably one of the silliest at this point in gaming history, as the battle royale title is about as basic as it comes. You get thrown out of a plane, run around collecting armor and weapons in what is made to feel like a random Eastern European country with no clear origin, and you kill everyone off to get some chicken. Can it be done? Sure, it's basically an all-guns speedrun version of Squid Game. But the real question is going to be whether there's even an audience for it at this point, considering there are so many other battle royale games that have overtaken PUBG in popularity since its glory days.

Maybe Donald Glover has the secret sauce to make it play out right and not feel like we're just watching a video game play out with a forced story. Because others have tried to put stories into battle royale titles, and they all feel ridiculous in concept, even when you suspend disbelief. We'll keep an eye out to see what they end up creating.

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