Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Punky Duck

Punky Duck Creator Jorge R. Gutiérrez Reflects on Amazon/AI Backlash

Punky Duck creator Jorge R. Gutiérrez reflects on the Amazon/AI backlash he received back in May, arguing that his "intentions were good."

Article Summary Amazon’s GenAI Creators’ Fund greenlit Punky Duck, putting Jorge R. Gutiérrez at the center of an AI animation uproar.

Fans were stunned to see the Book of Life creator back an Amazon AI project after years of advocating for artists’ rights.

Gutiérrez said he joined to keep AI driven by artists, but backlash escalated fast and included threats against his family.

Within 72 hours, he exited the Amazon AI program, apologized, and later said his intentions were good despite the fallout.

In May, the GenAI Creators' Fund, a joint venture between Amazon Web Services and Amazon MGM Studios, announced that Prime Video had given the green light to three animated series: Cupcake & Friends from BuzzFeed Studios; Love, Diana Music Hunters from creator Albie Hecht; and Punky Duck from creator Jorge R. Gutiérrez. Along with not being too thrilled that Amazon was funding a huge push into AI-created content, what surprised a whole lot of folks was seeing Gutiérrez's name involved with the program and how enthusiastic the writer & director of The Book of Life was about it during Amazon's "AI on the Lot" event.

As someone with a history of speaking up for artists to get the respect they deserve and more control over their art, the news was seen as an about-face on the artist's part. Shortly after the news hit and reactions began rolling in, Gutiérrez issued a statement regarding his involvement. "It's a big experiment for me, and I will be as cautious as possible with AI. Artists driving tech, and not the other way around, is my goal," Gutiérrez offered to Cartoon Brew, looking to explain how he plans to use the project's technology. "I've been developing things at most legacy studios for years, and 'Punky Duck,' to my complete surprise, went to greenlight in two months from my first pitch. Cautiously optimistic of what we can accomplish with the support of Amazon MGM Studios. Taking a chance on an original feels like a miracle these days!"

The following day, Gutiérrez followed up with a post to his fans: "I understand a lot of you are happy for me and a lot of you are really angry at me for experimenting with AI at Amazon. I'm going to leave the comments open so you can get it all out and hopefully feel better. Any death threats will be reported. Anyone threatening Sandra and my son Luka, I will report those too. Come at me all you want and need, just leave my family alone."

I understand a lot of you are happy for me and a lot of you are really angry at me for experimenting with AI at Amazon. I'm going to leave the comments open so you can get it all out and hopefully feel better. Any death threats will be reported. Anyone threatening Sandra and my… — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) May 28, 2026

With the backlash continuing into the end of the week, Gutierrez took to social media to announce that he was dropping out of the program. "I have decided to drop out of the AI program at Amazon. I will not be making a Punky Duck series. Actions speak louder than words. My intent was to showcase artists, both new and seasoned, both inside and outside the studios, driving this new tech. My sincerest apology to those I upset. I promise to do better moving forward. Thank you for your patience with me. I will try harder."

I have decided to drop out of the AI program at Amazon. I will not be making a Punky Duck series. Actions speak louder than words. My intent was to showcase artists, both new and seasoned, both inside and outside the studios, driving this new tech. My sincerest apology to… https://t.co/GJQZMkfZwd — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) May 29, 2026

In a follow-up from Variety that went live on Wednesday, Gutiérrez reflected on the experience, making his case for why he initially joined the project and his concerns about the AI debate. "I thought, I'm going to make sure artists are guaranteed a seat at the table. I'm going to make sure this is driven by artists," Gutiérrez shared regarding his mindset going into the project. "What I quickly learned is this is a black-and-white issue. You're pro, or you're anti – there's no in between right now. The road to hell is paved with good intentions. My intentions were good, but I was taking my family to hell by doing this," he added, referring to the abuse and death threats he says that his family received during the backlash.

"It was a Wednesday announcement. Thursday, I said, 'I'm listening to everybody.' On Friday morning, I pulled the plug," Gutiérrez noted about the 72-hour cycle that the story took. On Amazon's part, he said there were no issues with his decision to withdraw from the program. "They said, 'You do whatever is best for your family.' I think I'm the first creator to kill their own show a day and a half after announcing it," he added. Looking at the bigger picture, Gutiérrez expressed his concern that AI will move forward, whether artists have a seat at the table or not. "A lot of bad decisions are going to get made, and artists are not going to be part of those discussions," he said, adding that artists are "crucified" when they want to have an open and honest conversation about AI.

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