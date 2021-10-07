Querencia: Indigiqueer Romance Story Heads To Revry This November

The Revry Original Series Querencia from writer/director Mary Galloway (Never Steady, Never Still) will premiere all episodes on November 11, 2021, on Indigenous Peoples Day and be accessible to non-subscribers for a week. Querencia is a coming-of-age LGBTQ series that centers on the budding romance between two young Indigenous women: Abe, played by Galloway; and Daka, played by Kaitlyn Yott (Charmed).

The series is a love story that follows two queer women from divergent backgrounds as they navigate and explore their complex Indigiqueer identities and their differing cultural upbringings. Querencia looks to be a deeper exploration of gender, sexuality, and culture as it pertains to the indigenous experience between these two characters.

"This story was sparked by the desire for Indigiqueer representation on screen. Growing up, I had no one who I could look to on-screen that I felt wholly connected to. I hope that this show gives our Indigiqueer young adults something to turn to, to connect with, and to feel like they belong," said Galloway.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Querencia – The Web Series – Season One – Trailer – Subtitled (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrLeEUmGnBs)

Querencia began in 2019 when Galloway and Jessie Anthony participated in & won the APTN/imagineNATIVE Web Series Pitch Competition. They were also selected by the Canadian Film Academy as a submission to the Telefilm Talent to Watch program and were awarded further funding to expand the series. Shot in Vancouver, Querencia is a labor of love with a full crew of BIPOC and 2SLGBTQ+ representation. The series was made possible with the support of APTN, imagineNATIVE, Telefilm, the Bell Fund, the Indigenous Screen Office, Pass Through Productions Inc., and the Canadian Film Centre. Querencia was written, directed and executive produced by award-winning Cowichan filmmaker Galloway, produced by Jessie Anthony (Brother I Cry, El Color Negro), and executive produced by Tanis Redcrow. The cast includes Galloway, Yott, Nick Benz, Sydney Powers, Kendall Gender, Nhi Do, and more.