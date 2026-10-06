Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: RJ Decker

R.J. Decker S02E04: "The Angler" Preview: A Surprise Family Reunion

Check out our preview for ABC's Scott Speedman-starring R.J. Decker, S02E04: "The Angler," along with a look ahead to S02E05 and S02E06.

Article Summary R.J. Decker S02E04, "The Angler," sends R.J. into a deadly fishing tournament case with a shocking family reunion.

Beau Bridges guest stars as R.J.'s father, turning The Angler into a deeply personal chapter for R.J. Decker.

Preview clips, a trailer, and the official synopsis tease high stakes, old wounds, and another twist-filled R.J. Decker case.

ABC also reveals R.J. Decker S02E05 and S02E06, teasing a gaslighting mystery and a murder tied to a phantom hurricane.

Welcome back to our weekly look at the second season of ABC's Scott Speedman-starring R.J. Decker, as we take a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode, S02E04: "The Angler." When a fishing tournament turns deadly, R.J. (Speedman) is confronted with an unexpected family reunion with his dad (guest star Beau Bridges). Along with an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's chapter, we have a look at the official overviews for October 13th's S02E05: "Better Luck Tomorrow" and October 20th's "Blame It on the Rain."

R.J. Decker Season 2 – S02E04 – S02E06 Previews

R.J. Decker Season 2 Episode 4: "The Angler" – A murder at a fishing tournament reels R.J. into a case that becomes deeply personal when a figure from his past resurfaces.

@rjdeckerabc Catch Beau Bridges as R.J.'s dad, Reggie, in Tuesday's all-new RJDecker. Tune in at 10/9c on ABC and stream on Hulu. ♬ original sound – RJ Decker

R.J. Decker Season 2 Episode 5: "Better Luck Tomorrow" – R.J. and his dad must discover who has been gaslighting the caretaker at a senior living community. They'll have to unwind a murderous scheme that has R.J.'s client convinced he's living the same day in a loop.

R.J. Decker Season 2 Episode 6: "Blame It on the Rain" – R.J. faces long odds and stormy tides when he investigates the violent death of a woman who appears to have died in a hurricane … that never made landfall.

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, R.J. Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful, if crime-filled, world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as R.J. Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's R.J. Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers, Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces, and Scott Speedman is a producer.

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