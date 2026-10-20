Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: RJ Decker

R.J. Decker S02E06: "Blame It on the Rain" Preview: Stormy Situation

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of ABC's R.J. Decker, S02E06: "Blame It on the Rain," and for S02E07: "Before You Accuse Me."

Article Summary R.J. Decker Season 2 Episode 6, "Blame It on the Rain," sends R.J. into a baffling death tied to a hurricane that never hit.

Tonight's R.J. Decker mystery pits long odds and stormy twists against R.J. as he digs into a violent, impossible case.

The preview also teases R.J. Decker S02E07, "Before You Accuse Me," as Emi asks R.J. to reopen a cop killing.

That season finale setup puts R.J. at odds with Mel while raising doubts about whether the convicted killer got framed.

Believe it or not, we're down to only one episode before the season finale of ABC's Scott Speedman-starring R.J. Decker. That brings us to S02E06: "Blame It on the Rain," in which R.J. (Speedman) tackles two very different cases. First, a woman who appears to be the victim of a violent hurricane – that never made land. In addition, R.J. starts treading into some sensitive territory when he investigates whether the person convicted of killing a cop was actually the culprit. Check out previews for tonight's episode and next week's season finale: S02E07: "Before You Accuse Me."

R.J. Decker Season 2 – S02E06 & S02E07 Previews

R.J. Decker Season 2 Episode 6: "Blame It on the Rain" – R.J. faces long odds and stormy tides when he investigates the violent death of a woman who appears to have died in a hurricane … that never made landfall.

R.J. Decker Season 2 Episode 7: "Before You Accuse Me" – Emi hires R.J. to re-investigate the murder of a police officer in hopes of exonerating a possibly wrongly convicted man who took the fall. The sensitive investigation puts him at odds with Mel.

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, R.J. Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful, if crime-filled, world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as R.J. Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's R.J. Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers; Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces; and Scott Speedman is a producer.

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