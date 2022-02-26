Rampage: Max Caster Calls Out Best Friends for Lack of Representation

Social justice has come to AEW Rampage at last! Before the main event of Rampage last night, Platinum Max Caster had a strong critique for his tag team partner Anthony Bowens' opponent, Orange Cassidy. During his traditional pre-match rap, Caster said, "Best Friends: very nice, very evil. But I guess you're not friends with any Black people." Caster laid the lack of diversity in the Best Friends stable bare, and in The Chadster's opinion, that was very brave. What would be even braver, however, would be if Caster would call out Tony Khan for the way he has personally targeted The Chadster by bullying him with weekly episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, causing The Chadster to become sexually impotent and unable to have sexual intercourse with his wife.

When are you going to rap about that, Max Caster? Oh, you aren't, because you're on Tony Khan's payroll. Here, The Chadster will do it for you.

Tony Khan, you may write big checks,

But thanks to you, The Chadster can't have sex.

AEW tryin' to ruin Chad's life,

And make it so The Chadster can't perform for his wife.

Yeah dawg, you caused Chad impotency,

But what's worse is your disrespect for WWE.

Vince McMahon did everything for this business.

Now The Chadster's cheesed off, and you're on The Chadster's cheese list.

Mic drop.

Orange Cassidy won the match against Bowens, with a distraction from Danhausen, sending Cassidy to the Face of the Revolution ladder match at Revolution in March. Also on AEW Rampage last night, Sammy Guevara successfully defended the TNT Championship against Andrade, with a spot involving Matt Hardy interfering causing controversy. Did Hardy try to help his team member, Andrade, win by pulling his foot on the rope for leverage during a pin? Or did he knock Andrade's foot off the rope?

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa signed their contract for an AEW Women's World Championship match at Revolution. Serena Deeb defeated another jobber in a squash match. And Wardlow scored a win over Nick Comoroto, but when he tried to powerbomb Aaron Solow after the match, Shawn Spears whacked Solow (and Wardlow's hands) with a chair and then told Wardlow he would have to give up the powerbomb because it wasn't getting over with the crowd, an act that the crowd booed mercilessly.

The Chadster found this episode of AEW Rampage to be extremely unfair to WWE. How can they squeeze so much story into a one-hour show when Raw can't get half of that done in three hours? Obviously, Tony Khan doesn't understand anything about the professional wrestling business, but what can you expect from a guy who started an entire wrestling company just to attack The Chadster?

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, recaps