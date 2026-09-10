Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Ransom Canyon

Ransom Canyon Canceled by Netflix After 2 Seasons: Report

Showrunner April Blair's Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly-starring Ransom Canyon has been canceled, as Netflix's Season 2 woes continue.

It looks like the sun has set on series creator, showrunner, and executive producer April Blair's (Wednesday, All American) Josh Duhamel (The Lost Husband, Transformers, Love, Simon) and Minka Kelly (Euphoria, Friday Night Lights)-starring series Ransom Canyon, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Netflix has made the decision not to move forward with a third season. The first week of the second season's premiere pulled in 4.1 million views, a 43% drop from the first week of the first season, which pulled in 7.2 million views. While that didn't bode well for a series that had already undergone major behind-the-scenes changes, it also doesn't speak well for the problem Netflix seems to be having with the second seasons of its shows. The report also notes that a number of series were picked up Season 3 green lights, despite hits in views during their second seasons: Running Point (-43%), The Four Seasons (-63%), The Gentlemen (-45%), Avatar: The Last Airbender (-59%) and A Good Girl's Guide To Murder (-76%).

The second season begins six months after the events of the first season, with rancher Staten fighting to reclaim his legacy after being unseated as trustee of his family's Double K Ranch. Meanwhile, musician Quinn must decide if her heart truly belongs in the small town she once tried to outrun or in the fast-paced world of New York City. Are the pair star-crossed lovers, or fated to be together? In Ransom Canyon, true love stories are messy, complicated, and always worth the wait. With Ransom Canyon returning on July 23rd, here's a look at the official trailer:

Joining the cast of the hit Netflix series for its second season is Steve Howey (High Potential, Off Campus, Shameless), who has signed on as a recurring guest star. Howey will play Staten's half-brother, Levi, a mountain man of sorts who lives off the land. Also new to the show are Patricia Clarkson, Ben Robson, and Heidi Engerman. Returning cast members also include Duhamel, Kelly, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, Casey W. Johnson, Tatanka Means, Justin Johnson Cortez, Kenny Miller, Philip Winchester, Jennifer Ens, Brett Cullen, and Niko Guardado. Blair serves as executive producer and showrunner, alongside executive producers Dan Angel, Bradley Gardner, Duhamel, and Kelly.

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