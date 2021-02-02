Raw Video Highlights: Royal Rumble Fallout, WrestleMania Season

WWE kicked off WrestleMania season in 2021 with a serviceable episode of Monday Night Raw. Normally, Chad McMahon would handle these video articles but no one has heard from him since last week. I'm not saying I won't be sad if he never comes back, but… well, actually, yeah, that is what I'm saying. I hope he doesn't come back. And if I have to write these video articles from now on, that's a small price to pay.

WWE Raw Video Highlights – February 1st, 2021

Main evented by Edge vs. Orton and sowing the seeds for the next couple of months worth of storylines, this week's episode of Raw also featured the return of Carlito to a seemingly full-time Raw roster position. Damian Preist also made his main roster debut, and Bad Bunny was there to help him get over. And maybe to stick around too. Who knows? The show also featured an inspired performance by Alexa Bliss that also played into the end of the main event.

Was it any good? Well, it's Raw, so these things are relative. We'll say this: it was less bad than it normally is.

