Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: macy's thanksgiving day parade, raye

Raye Turns Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Kick-Off Into Family Affair

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off with a whole lot of "Joy," with music sensation Raye turning the opening into a family affair.

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off with a whole lot of "Joy" on Saturday, with music sensation Raye turning the opening to the big event into a family affair. Kicking things off solo, Raye would be joined by her sisters, Amma and Absolutely, who also feature on the track from This Music May Contain Hope and were her supporting acts during Raye's This Tour May Contain New Music tour.

Here's a look at highlights from Raye and her sisters' performance to kick off the 100th edition of the iconic holiday tradition:

Raye opens the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a performance of "Joy." https://t.co/v2MUPAOgOB — Rayedar (@RayedarHQ) November 28, 2026

Raye opens the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a special performance of "Joy." alongside her sisters, Amma and Absolutely. https://t.co/PQl9Nca5vC — Rayedar (@RayedarHQ) November 28, 2026

Raye opens the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a performance of "Joy." https://t.co/FK1rm3flZ7 — Rayedar (@RayedarHQ) November 28, 2026

imagine your sisters being this effortlessly talented https://t.co/kUqNNcdGeb — Rayedar (@RayedarHQ) November 28, 2026

Parade Balloonfest & Parade Studio Highlights

Macy's Balloonfest highlighted seven of the new featured character balloons, including five new giant balloons:

Bluey by BBC

Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination

Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC.

Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide

Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney.

The lineup also included two new mid-sized balloons with Billie Brightpaw by Macy's and Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation.

Macy's Parade Studio includes seven new floating wonders and one ballonicle set to debut:

Dashing All the Way by DoorDash

Fuzzyeti's Fur Wheel Drive balloonicle by Levi's

Hogwarts Holiday by HBO

Macy's Parade All Stars by Macy's

Mr. Peanut Power Plant by Planters

Purina Salute to Service Dogs by Purina Dog Chow

Road Trip to Parade! by GEICO

Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes by Macy's

Today's broadcast is produced by Universal Television in conjunction with Done + Dusted Inc. Katy Mullan and Liz Kelly serve as executive producers, with RJ Durrell, Nick Flores, and Patrick Menton serving as co-executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!