The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off with a whole lot of "Joy" on Saturday, with music sensation Raye turning the opening to the big event into a family affair. Kicking things off solo, Raye would be joined by her sisters, Amma and Absolutely, who also feature on the track from This Music May Contain Hope and were her supporting acts during Raye's This Tour May Contain New Music tour.
Here's a look at highlights from Raye and her sisters' performance to kick off the 100th edition of the iconic holiday tradition:
Raye opens the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a performance of "Joy." https://t.co/v2MUPAOgOB
Macy's Balloonfest highlighted seven of the new featured character balloons, including five new giant balloons:
Bluey by BBC
Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination
Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC.
Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide
Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney.
The lineup also included two new mid-sized balloons with Billie Brightpaw by Macy's and Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Bluey by BBC is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC. is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Billie Brightpaw by Macy's is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: General view of the balloons during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: General view of the balloons during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
Macy's Parade Studio includes seven new floating wonders and one ballonicle set to debut:
Dashing All the Way by DoorDash
Fuzzyeti's Fur Wheel Drive balloonicle by Levi's
Hogwarts Holiday by HBO
Macy's Parade All Stars by Macy's
Mr. Peanut Power Plant by Planters
Purina Salute to Service Dogs by Purina Dog Chow
Road Trip to Parade! by GEICO
Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes by Macy's
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Dashing All The Way by DoorDash is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes float is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Macy's Parade All-Stars float is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Mr. Peanut's Power Plant by PLANTERS® Brand is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Hogwarts Holiday by HBO on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Road Trip to Parade by GEICO! on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes float on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Road Trip to Parade by GEICO! on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
Today's broadcast is produced by Universal Television in conjunction with Done + Dusted Inc. Katy Mullan and Liz Kelly serve as executive producers, with RJ Durrell, Nick Flores, and Patrick Menton serving as co-executive producers.