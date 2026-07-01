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Reacher, AHS 13, NCIS: Origins/Mark Harmon & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Boston Blue, X-Men '97, NCIS: Origins, AHS 13, Reacher, Paramount/WB, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, and more!

Article Summary Reacher leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a sharp roundup of TV and streaming news fans need on their radar.

Get the latest on Reacher Season 4 and Prime Video spinoff Neagley, plus NCIS: Origins and Mark Harmon updates.

American Horror Story Season 13, X-Men ’97, Boston Blue, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 also headline the lineup.

From Paramount/Warner Bros merger questions to One Piece and Doctor Who, the dispatch packs major genre updates.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Simpsons, Boston Blue, X-Men '97, President Curtis, S.W.A.T. Exiles, The Pitt, NCIS: Origins, AHS 13, Neagley, Reacher, SpongeBob SquarePants, Paramount/Warner Bros, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, One Piece, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, July 1st, 2026:

The Simpsons Go Noir in Disney+'s "Simpsley" Official Trailer

Dark Side of the Ring Posts "Jeff Jarrett & the Battle for TNA" Clip

Boston Blue: Gloria Reuben Confirms Season 2 Filming Starts Next Week

X-Men '97 Season 2 Sneak Peek Clip: Apocalypse's Timeless Threat

President Curtis: Rick and Morty Spinoff Intros The White House Staff

Will WWE NXT Suffer From Post-"The Great American Bash" Depression?

Big Bill Reportedly Leaving AEW For WWE, Enzo Reunion In The Works

S.W.A.T. Exiles Set for September Launch on STARZ; Images Released

Bone Parish: Cullen Bunn & Jonas Scharf's Comics Series Set for STARZ

The Pitt S03: Vince, Beasley, Perez, Radin, Williams & Zayas Join Cast

NCIS: Origins Season 3: Mark Harmon Returning for Season-Long Mystery

American Horror Story Offers Season 13 Look at Paul Anthony Kelly

Netflix Enlists AI Gene Wilder for Willy Wonka Competition Series

Neagley: Prime Video Offers First-Look Images From "Reacher" Spinoff

SpongeBob SquarePants Set For Global Celebration on July 14th

WWE Raw Review: Exploding Briefcases and SummerSlam Showdowns

Reacher Season 4 Set for August; Spinoff "Neagley" Set for September

Paramount/Warner Bros Roadblock? UK May Not Be OK with Merger Deal

Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker Connects the Dots in Fun, Fascinating Ways

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Voice Cast Revealed, Fifth Character Teased

One Piece Season 3: "The Battle of Alabasta" Officially Wraps Filming

Doctor Who, Lanterns, Rick and Morty/WB & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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