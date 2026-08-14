Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Checks In From Snowy-Summer Season 5 Filming

Reacher star Alan Ritchson took to social media to let fans know how he's feeling about filming Season 5 in the summer - when there's snow.

Article Summary Alan Ritchson checked in from Reacher Season 5 filming, joking about wearing a parka while snow covers the ground in summer.

The Reacher star shared TikTok and Instagram videos capturing the weird weather as production on the next season moves ahead.

Prime Video’s Reacher Season 4 is currently airing, while Ritchson is already busy filming and promoting Season 5.

Ritchson’s snowy-summer update offers fans a quick, funny look at how unusual Reacher Season 5 production has become.

Just so there's no confusion, here's where things stand so that everyone's up to speed. The fourth season of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher has premiered, with a season finale set for Wednesday, September 16th. That same day, the Maria Sten-starring spinoff series, Neagley, will drop all eight episodes of its first season. With us so far? Great! While all of this is going down, Ritchson has recently kicked off filming the fifth season – you can see how this can get confusing, right? Just imagine what it's like for series star and EP Ritchson, who's still promoting Season 5 while working on the next chapter – and the weather isn't helping. Checking in from filming – wearing a parka – Ritchson made it clear that there's something off about having to sport winter gear because there's snow (don't try to sell him on dew because he's not having any of that) on the ground – and it's summer. Considering it's supposed to be in the low 80s in NYC today, we can respect where he's coming from.

Here's a look at what Ritchson had to share on TikTok about his snowy summertime filming (and it's also up on Instagram), followed by some of the early intel released on the fifth season so far:

With the fourth season having kicked off and at least two weeks of filming of Season 5 having wrapped, some casting news is beginning to surface, with Jay Baruchel (FUBAR, This Is the End), Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Naked Gun), Amanda Ip (Transplant, Plan B, Cross), and Ciara Bravo (Voicemails for Isabelle, The Most Dangerous Game) having joined the fifth season's cast as series regulars. After his train stops in the mysterious town of Mother's Rest, Reacher teams up with a private investigator in the search for a missing person and uncovers a dangerous and deadly criminal conspiracy. Baruchel will play Chief Buck Bauer, while Durand is set for the role of Nokes. Ip will play Michelle Chang, while Bravo is on board as Eunice. Here's a look back at what Ritchson had to share on TikTok (and on Instagram) about the start of Season 5 filming, with the season based on author Lee Child's 12th novel, Make Me:

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