Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Neagley, Reacher

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Isn't Looking to Bring Jack to the Big Screen

Reacher star Alan Ritchson explains why Jack's adventures work best as a series and why he isn't looking to bring him to the big screen.

Article Summary Alan Ritchson says Reacher works best on Prime Video as a series, not a movie, and he is not pushing for a big-screen jump.

Ritchson believes Reacher needs eight episodes to properly adapt each Lee Child novel, making a season the ideal format.

The Reacher star says the TV schedule also lets him balance other film projects while keeping Jack Reacher’s stories strong.

With Reacher Season 4 premiering and Season 5 filming, Ritchson sounds fully committed to the series-first approach.

With the fourth season of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher having premiered, a fifth season currently in production, and the Maria Sten-starring spinoff Neagley dropping next month, it would be safe to say that Jack Reacher's (Ritchson) live-action universe is as busy as ever. But for those of you hoping for Ritchson to bring his brand of ass-kicking and justice-dealing to the big screen, let us be the ones to break the bad news. Don't hold your breath because it doesn't sound like it's on the agenda.

"I can't speak to movies. I enjoy the format that we've got so much, and it works so well where we do a book a season. I think eight episodes seem to be the perfect amount of time to break out a book," Ritchson shared with Men's Journal during an interview between the third and fourth seasons of the hit Prime Video series. As the series star and executive producer sees it, an eight-episode season is the only way to do right by author Lee Child's work – and it makes it easier for Ritchson to take on other projects, too. "I don't know if I'd fight for films," the actor explained. "I like being able to weave in what feels like two, three, or four films around 'Reacher' throughout the year. I'm happy with the way things are."

With the fourth season having kicked off and at least two weeks of filming of Season 5 having wrapped, some casting news is beginning to surface, with Jay Baruchel (FUBAR, This Is the End), Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Naked Gun), Amanda Ip (Transplant, Plan B, Cross), and Ciara Bravo (Voicemails for Isabelle, The Most Dangerous Game) having joined the fifth season's cast as series regulars. After his train stops in the mysterious town of Mother's Rest, Reacher teams up with a private investigator in the search for a missing person and uncovers a dangerous and deadly criminal conspiracy. Baruchel will play Chief Buck Bauer, while Durand is set for the role of Nokes. Ip will play Michelle Chang, while Bravo is on board as Eunice. Here's a look back at what Ritchson had to share on TikTok (and on Instagram) about the start of Season 5 filming, with the season based on author Lee Child's 12th novel, Make Me:

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