Posted in: Amazon Studios, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Epstein Files, Reacher

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Makes His Trump/Epstein Files Feelings Clear

During an interview with Happy Sad Confused, Reacher star/EP Alan Ritchson didn't pull any punches regarding Trump and the Epstein Files.

With Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher and the Maria Sten-starring spinoff series Neagley set for big panels during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026 on Saturday, Ritchson has been making the rounds to get the word out – but he's been covering a whole lot more than just the hit streaming series and its upcoming spinoff. In this case, the topic was his views on the current political landscape, which quickly turned into the actor/executive producer offering his blunt personal opinion on the Epstein Files: why they haven't been released yet, why more people are outraged, and why President Donald Trump and his administration aren't being held more directly responsible.

Checking in with Josh Horowitz during the latest episode of Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Ritchson shared that he speaks with Schwarzenegger "all the time" about politics and how Ritchson should consider running for office. From there, the Reacher actor and executive producer explained that any interest he would have in politics would be based around taking on the "unfairness and injustice" that he sees in the current political landscape. When Horowitz brought up the subject of celebrities speaking out, Ritchson joked that he knows his honesty makes those around him nervous. But on a serious note, he added that there should be a lot of folks – famous or not – speaking up and pushing back.

"It's like people, I think, are a little bit afraid of me because they're like, 'He's a loose cannon.' And I'm not. I'm just saying the s**t that everybody should say if they give a f**k about humanity, you know? And why am I the exception to the rule, s**t? Everybody else, speak up. You are all feeling the same thing, you idiots. Like, get loud and stop cowtowing to the wrong people. Stop bowing down to people that have power. You got power, too, man. The power in numbers," Ritchson noted.

After sharing an anecdote from his interview on Dax Shepard's podcast, Ritchson went in on the Epstein Files, calling for more people to be publicly outraged while questioning why the full files haven't been released. "F***ing Epstein files. God damn it. Where are they? It's a f***ing law, bitch. Show it. You f***ing pedophiles. I shouldn't say 'f**k' because I'm a Christian. And people are going to be like, 'How can he say 'f**k' and he's a Christian?' Because that is something that should make you want to say 'f**k,' you know?" Ritchson argued.

He continued, "This is my f***ing politics, dude. I would f***ing railroad these f***ers. I would get those Epstein files out in two seconds… f***ing move out of the way. Like, get out of there. I don't care what room they're in, f***ing Move. Like, give me the f***ing Manila envelope. I will get you the Epstein files. Don't you want to see what's in there so that we can hold people accountable? These f***ing rapists. We're just cool with it. That f***er [Trump] has the keys to the nuclear. He's like all up into 13-year-olds. Like dude, what? Go to jail. Go to jail."

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