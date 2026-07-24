Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Epstein Files, Reacher

Reacher: Alan Ritchson's Trump/Epstein Files Comments Get WH Response

A White House spokesperson has responded to Reacher star/EP Alan Ritchson's recent comments regarding Donald Trump and the Epstein Files.

Article Summary Reacher star and EP Alan Ritchson sparked headlines after blasting Donald Trump over the Epstein Files.

A White House spokesperson fired back, saying Trump was exonerated and has aided Epstein victims.

On Josh Horowitz's podcast, Ritchson said more people should speak out against power and injustice.

Ritchson demanded full Epstein Files release and questioned why Trump isn't held accountable.

Prime Video's Reacher star/executive producer Alan Ritchson garnered a whole lot of attention on Friday – but not for anything having to do with his hit streaming series. During a recent podcast interview, Ritchson offered his blunt and direct thoughts on the current political landscape. From there, the actor/executive producer shifted the conversation to the Epstein Files – specifically, asking why all of the files haven't been released, why more people aren't outraged, and why President Donald Trump and his administration aren't being held more directly accountable for their connections to them (more on that in a minute). Late on Friday, the White House responded to Ritchson's comments.

"Just as President Trump has said, he's been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein. And by releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee's subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein's Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein's victims than anyone before him," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement. "Meanwhile, Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries and Stacey Plaskett have yet to explain why they were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein after he was a convicted sex offender."

Checking in with Josh Horowitz during the latest episode of Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Ritchson shared that he speaks with Schwarzenegger "all the time" about politics and how Ritchson should consider running for office. From there, the Reacher actor and executive producer explained that any interest he would have in politics would be based around taking on the "unfairness and injustice" that he sees in the current political landscape. When Horowitz brought up the subject of celebrities speaking out, Ritchson joked that he knows his honesty makes those around him nervous. But on a serious note, he added that there should be a lot of folks – famous or not – speaking up and pushing back.

"It's like people, I think, are a little bit afraid of me because they're like, 'He's a loose cannon.' And I'm not. I'm just saying the s**t that everybody should say if they give a f**k about humanity, you know? And why am I the exception to the rule, s**t? Everybody else, speak up. You are all feeling the same thing, you idiots. Like, get loud and stop cowtowing to the wrong people. Stop bowing down to people that have power. You got power, too, man. The power in numbers," Ritchson noted.

After sharing an anecdote from his interview on Dax Shepard's podcast, Ritchson went in on the Epstein Files, calling for more people to be publicly outraged while questioning why the full files haven't been released. "F***ing Epstein files. God damn it. Where are they? It's a f***ing law, bitch. Show it. You f***ing pedophiles. I shouldn't say 'f**k' because I'm a Christian. And people are going to be like, 'How can he say 'f**k' and he's a Christian?' Because that is something that should make you want to say 'f**k,' you know?" Ritchson argued.

He continued, "This is my f***ing politics, dude. I would f***ing railroad these f***ers. I would get those Epstein files out in two seconds… f***ing move out of the way. Like, get out of there. I don't care what room they're in, f***ing Move. Like, give me the f***ing Manila envelope. I will get you the Epstein files. Don't you want to see what's in there so that we can hold people accountable? These f***ing rapists. We're just cool with it. That f***er [Trump] has the keys to the nuclear [codes]. He's like all up into 13-year-olds. Like dude, what? Go to jail. Go to jail."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!