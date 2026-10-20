Posted in: Amazon Studios, Books, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher: Author Lee Child Has Some Ideas on How Jack's Story Could End

Though it doesn't sound like it's happening any time soon, author Lee Child has some thoughts on how he would wrap up Jack Reacher's journey.

When it comes to the Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten-starring live-action "Reacher" universe, it's safe to say that bestselling author Lee Child and new author Andrew Child's novels offer enough source material and inspiration for season counts to hit double digits. But what about Jack Reacher? How much longer does his journey have? Lee Child has made it clear in the past that Reacher will be around as long as the readers want him – but that doesn't mean the author hasn't thought about how the character would head off into the sunset. Speaking with USA Today to discuss the success and longevity of the character of Jack Reacher, Child shared that he has given some thought to a possible ending to Reacher's story.

Referencing a scrapped finale project titled Die Lonely, Reacher would find himself having to choose between sacrificing himself or the person he's protecting. Offering himself up, Reacher would be seen "bleeding to death on a filthy floor in a motel bathroom." The second option isn't quite so final. In fact, it's much more "To Be Continued," with Reacher heading off on a bus to whatever the future has in store for him. The final option: Reacher decides to settle down: "He's on his way to the bus depot at the end of the book as normal, and he suddenly stops, and he says, 'You know what? I kind of like it here. Maybe I'll adopt a dog and rent an apartment.'"

During an interview with Collider, Jay Baruchel (FUBAR, This Is the End), who was set to appear in the fourth season but now stars in Season 5 as Chief Buck Bauer, shared that Season 5 might just raise the bar even further. "I can't tease anything. I'll just say that there's a good chance this will be the fucking heaviest season…But yeah, this season goes very hard. On a show that goes hard, this season goes the hardest," Baruchel shared. Does that mean he will be getting in on some of that "hard" action? "Oh yeah, I was on set firing a Glock off in the air just a few days ago," Baruchel added.

With the fourth season having officially wrapped and filming of Season 5 well underway, we know that Jay Baruchel (FUBAR, This Is the End), Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Naked Gun), Amanda Ip (Transplant, Plan B, Cross), and Ciara Bravo (Voicemails for Isabelle, The Most Dangerous Game) have joined the fifth season's cast as series regulars. After his train stops in the mysterious town of Mother's Rest, Reacher teams up with a private investigator in the search for a missing person and uncovers a dangerous and deadly criminal conspiracy. Baruchel will play Chief Buck Bauer, while Durand is set for the role of Nokes. Ip will play Michelle Chang, while Bravo is on board as Eunice.

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