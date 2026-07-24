Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Reacher, Avatar: Seven Havens & Percy Jackson: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AHS 13, Doctor Who, Avatar: Seven Havens, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Lanterns, Reacher, and more!

Article Summary Reacher season 4 leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a fresh look at Jack’s return and the biggest TV updates.

Get the latest on Avatar: Seven Havens, Percy Jackson season 3, Lanterns, and Doctor Who in one fast roundup.

Today’s TV lineup also covers American Horror Story, Blade Runner 2099, Batman: Caped Crusader, and more.

From sci-fi and fantasy to wrestling and streaming news, Reacher headlines a packed day of must-read TV coverage.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: AHS 13, Blade Runner 2099, Rick and Morty, Batman: Caped Crusader, Doctor Who, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Avatar: Seven Havens, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, The Rookie: North, Lanterns, Reacher, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, July 24th, 2026:

American Horror Story Serves Up "13 Flavors" Day 1 at SDCC (IMAGES)

Blade Runner 2099 Sees Humanity's "Worst Fears Imagined": Showrunner

Dungeon Crawler Carl Series Adapt Taps Jeff Hays as Princess Donut

AEW Dynamite Review: The Jet Flies High in Nashville

Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO Previewed During SDCC 2026

Rick and Morty: An Explosive S09E10 "Field of Dreams" Early Preview

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Is This a Haunted House Match?

Batman: Caped Crusader S02: HOTD Star Matthew Needham Set as Joker

A Message to All the Ex-WWE Stars That Are Now Free Agents

Doctor Who: Did Billie Piper Regenerate Into… King Charles III?!?

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E01: "Spoiler: Gary Dies" Preview

Avatar: Seven Havens Official Teaser Released; Debuts October 9th

Shōgun: Rick Kumazawa Joins Season 2 Cast in Recurring Role

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Discusses Nate's Fate, Brutal Season 3

Yellowjackets Star Christina Ricci Signals Series Filming Wrap

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Returns in November: Season 3 Teaser

The Rookie Showrunner Teases Chenford Heading "North" for Spinoff

Lanterns: Guy Gardner, Gym Teacher; GLC Rebel Sinestro & More

William Shatner's Heavy Metal Band (Yup) Set for Chicago's Riot Fest

The Morning Show Ending with Season 5; Returns to Apple TV in 2027

Lanterns Trailer Friday; Stars on Hal Jordan/Sinestro Dynamic & More

Reacher: Jack's Back in New Season 4 Image Gallery – Here's a Look!

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Review: Sci-Fi Spinoff Real Charmer

Doctor Who Hard Reboot "Bad Idea": Moffat No Fan of "Nightmare Option"

LOTR: The Rings of Power S03 Showrunners Discuss Sauron & The One Ring

Bleeding Cool Goes Inside The Paramount+ Lodge At San Diego Comic-Con

SDCC 2026, The Rookie/Stewie, Neagley & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!