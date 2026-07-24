Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher: Did We Just Get a Clue About Which Book Season 5 Is Adapting?

A new look at Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher Season 5 has fans believing they know which Lee Child book will be adapted.

Article Summary Prime Video dropped a new Reacher Season 5 tease, sparking fan theories ahead of the show’s San Diego Comic-Con 2026 panel.

Lee Child readers believe Reacher Season 5 could adapt The Affair or Make Me based on the latest clue from Prime Video.

An official Reacher Season 5 book reveal could arrive soon as Prime Video builds buzz around the hit Alan Ritchson series.

Alan Ritchson confirmed Reacher Season 5 has finished scripts and has already started filming, signaling major updates ahead.

Prime Video has big presentations planned for the Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher and the Maria Sten-starring spinoff series Neagley during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026, ahead of their respective returns or premieres. But that didn't stop the streaming service from posting a visual clue to the fifth season of Reacher, currently in production. In the Instagram post, we see a quiet road at a railroad crossing sign, with some buildings in the background (in what looks like a cross between a rural and suburban setting). Fans of author Lee Child are already speculating that the image could be teasing an adaptation of 2011's The Affair or 2015's Make Me. Could we get an official announcement tomorrow? Stay tuned…

Here's the Season 4 image gallery that was released on Thursday, followed by a mix of intel on the fourth and fifth seasons:

And here's a look back at what Ritchson had to share on TikTok (and on Instagram) earlier this week about the start of Season 5 filming, followed by some additional updates:

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Offers Surprising Season 5 Update

Speaking with ScreenRant in support of his action-thriller Motor City, Ritchson shared that "we start shooting on Monday" (earlier this week), adding that he's "gotta leave here [the interview]" and head out to the set of the hit streaming series. Of course, if filming starts in five days, that must mean everyone involved in the production knows which bestselling author Lee Child's novel is being adapted, right? "Yeah, we know [which book we're adapting]. The season's been written. We're ready to shoot. All the scripts are done," Ritchson added. "The last half of my year is going to be all 'Reacher' Season 5."

Shortly after it was announced that the fourth season would be adapting bestselling author Lee Child's 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick (now played by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette after a casting change); Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson. The fourth season of the action-packed series kicks off with a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway that goes horribly wrong. From there, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.

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