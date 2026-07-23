Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher: Jack's Back in New Season 4 Image Gallery – Here's a Look!

Ahead of this weekend's SDCC 2026 panel, check out a new image gallery for Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher Season 4.

Article Summary Prime Video drops a first-look Reacher Season 4 gallery ahead of the SDCC 2026 panel, fueling trailer buzz.

Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten's Neagley spinoff are both set to take the spotlight during Prime Video's SDCC showcase.

Reacher Season 4 promotion is ramping up fast, with SDCC looking like the ideal stage for a major reveal.

Alan Ritchson also confirmed Reacher Season 5 is already filming, with scripts finished and production underway.

Ahead of Prime Video's big presentation for Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher Season 4 and the Maria Sten-starring spinoff series Neagley during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026, we're getting a gallery of first-look Reacher images for you to check out. Is this a good sign that we should be getting a trailer sooner rather than later? Definitely, with SDCC being the perfect time to drop one. Maybe even a Neagley teaser? We'll know soon enough…

And here's a look back at what Ritchson had to share on TikTok (and on Instagram) earlier this week about the start of Season 5 filming, followed by some additional updates:

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Offers Surprising Season 5 Update

Speaking with ScreenRant in support of his action-thriller Motor City, Ritchson shared that "we start shooting on Monday" (earlier this week), adding that he's "gotta leave here [the interview]" and head out to the set of the hit streaming series. Of course, if filming starts in five days, that must mean everyone involved in the production knows which bestselling author Lee Child's novel is being adapted, right? "Yeah, we know [which book we're adapting]. The season's been written. We're ready to shoot. All the scripts are done," Ritchson added. "The last half of my year is going to be all 'Reacher' Season 5."

Shortly after it was announced that the fourth season would be adapting bestselling author Lee Child's 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick (now played by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette after a casting change); Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson. The fourth season of the action-packed series kicks off with a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway that goes horribly wrong. From there, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.

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