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Reacher, Neagley, God of War, Scrubs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Emmy Awards, Scrubs, Sheriff Country, TWD: Dead City, Neagley, Reacher, Always Sunny, God of War, and more!

Article Summary Reacher Season 4 and Neagley lead today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with fresh posters and big Prime Video buzz.

Emmy Awards controversy heats up as SAG-AFTRA, WGA, and DGA challenge the TV Academy’s category shift.

Scrubs Season 2 starts filming, while The Walking Dead: Dead City and Sheriff Country add new teaser updates.

God of War, It’s Always Sunny, WWE SmackDown, and World Cup concerns round out today’s TV news lineup.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Emmy Awards, Scrubs, Sheriff Country, FIFA World Cup Final, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Neagley, Reacher, Godzilla/Dodgers, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, God of War, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 18th, 2026:

SAG-AFTRA, WGA & DGA Call Out TV Academy Over Emmy Awards Change

Scrubs Season 2 Filming Underway: "Your Parents Are Back to Work"

Sheriff Country Matt Lauria Kicks Off Season 1 Watch Party (VIDEO)

Emmy Awards: Television Academy Moves 5 Categories to Creative Arts

World Cup Final: Canadian Wildfires Raise White House, FIFA Concerns

WWE SmackDown Preview: Gunther Fallout and Uneasy Alliances

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Stars Discuss Stuart-Denise Dynamic

Lucky Editor on Apple TV Series, Showrunners, Anya Taylor-Joy & More

Paramount/Warner Bros Update: Restraining Order Decision on Wednesday

You're Killing Me Composer on Breaking into Episodic TV, Themes & More

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 Teaser: Something to Fight For

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia S01E05: Things Get Trippy

Neagley: "Reacher" Spinoff Series Gets Official Key Art Poster

Reacher Season 4 Official Poster Keeps It Simple: Jack's Back

Godzilla Joining Los Angeles Dodgers Lineup for Special Theme Night

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18: The Gang Kills AI Slop Rumors

God of War Series Recasting Kratos After Ryan Hurst Filming Injury

KPOP Demon Hunters, Gorilla Grodd & God of War: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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