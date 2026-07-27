Posted in: Amazon Studios, Books, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Neagley, Reacher

Reacher: Neagley Novel from Lee Child, Yasmin Angoe Set for March 2027

Along with Prime Video's Maria Sten-starring "Reacher" spinoff, authors Lee Child and Yasmin Angoe have a Neagley novel set for March 2027.

Article Summary Lee Child and Yasmin Angoe launch Neagley novel Zero Margin in March 2027, expanding the Reacher universe.

Prime Video’s Neagley debuts September 16, with Maria Sten leading the Reacher spinoff into its own story.

Zero Margin sends Frances Neagley after a kidnapped boy, a covert syndicate, and a betrayal close to home.

Maria Sten says Neagley explores trauma, her past, and how Frances connects with others beyond Reacher.

It looks like the "Reacher" universe is expanding again – this time, on the literary side of things. On September 16th, Prime Video's Maria Sten-starring Neagley will debut on the same day that Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher Season 4 wraps up its run. But in March 2027, New York Times bestselling author Lee Child and critically acclaimed author Yasmin Angoe will be bringing Neagley's adventures to the printed page with Zero Margin, stemming from Penguin Random House and described as "the first explosive thriller in a Reacher spin-off series."

A kidnapped boy. A corrupt shadow network. A mission that turns personal. Neagley is about to be pushed to her limits. Former U.S. Army Master Sergeant Frances Neagley has a simple set of rules: protect the innocent, expose the guilty, leave no one behind. But this time, Neagley is fighting a war that tramples all her principles. When a desperate encrypted call reaches her, Neagley reconnects with Madeline Baker, her former commanding officer, now the wealthy CEO of a public security company, and one of the few people she still respects. Baker's son has been taken by a covert syndicate that defies governments, borders, and death itself. Neagley assembles a precision strike team and dives into a labyrinth of dark-web auctions, compromised intelligence officials, and off-the-books military tech. But every lead points back to one impossible truth: the mastermind is someone they know. Now the mission is personal. And Neagley knows one thing: some missions you choose. Others choose you.

Joined by showrunners Nick Woottoon and Nick Santora, here are some of the highlights that Sten shared with Entertainment Weekly during a profile interview that went live heading into the weekend:

Sten on The Driving Theme of "Neagley" Season 1: "I think you can look at it two ways. What is true for Neagley – which is also true for Reacher – is that we stand up to the big guy if the small guy gets stepped on. Neagley is the one who's gonna stand up for those who can't stand up for themselves, and that is certainly true in this show as well. The other aspect is that a huge part of the show is about trauma. I think as Neagley is investigating the mystery behind what happened to her friend, she's also discovering what really happened to her in her past. And I think that there's a through line of reckoning with one's past that really runs through the entire show for all the characters."

Sten on What She's Excited for Fans to Learn About Her Character: "When I first signed on to Reacher, I read all the books that she was in and I sort of came up with my own backstory. Of course, Neagley carries this huge mystery around about where her trauma comes from and I had to make sense of that going into playing the character. And that has evolved since Neagley became a TV show. I just love what the Nicks did in really exploring that because, of course, that's the secret that everybody's wondering about. So that's the thing we kind of wanna investigate as she's also investigating what happened to her friend.

So to dive deeper into her background and learn how she relates to other people — or fails to relate to other people, because we only see her really relating to Reacher in Reacher and so this is really diving into Neagley's world and seeing how she operates on her own, and also how she struggles with that. That for me was exciting to figure out, what does Neagley feel like and look like when she is in her own world, not just coming to, you know, save Reacher's ass? [Laughs]"

Sten "Really Excited" About Neagley's Relationship With…: "The one [relationship] that I'm really excited about is her relationship with Detective Hudson Riley [Holt]. I think she very much sees him as an obstacle in the beginning, or really a tool with the means to an end. And, of course, she learns that maybe you have to look at people in a different way. I think through her relationship with Hudson, she may learn something about herself and learn something about what it means to relate to other people."

Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a private investigator in Chicago and a former military protégé of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil. The ensemble cast features Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones as Keno, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole.

Based on the character from bestselling author Lee Child's novels, Neagley is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. The series is created by executive producers and co-showrunners Nick Santora (Reacher, Prison Break, FUBAR) and Nicholas Wootton (Scorpion, The Endgame). In addition to Santora and Wootton, the series is executive produced by Child, Don Granger, Sam Hill, Adam Higgs, and Lisa Kussner. Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid, and Niko Fernandez oversee the project for Paramount Television Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!