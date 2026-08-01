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Reacher: Prime Video Previews Season 4 in New August 2026 Trailer

Prime Video kicked off its August 2026 trailer with an extended look at what's ahead with the fourth season of Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher.

Article Summary Prime Video’s August 2026 trailer offers an extended preview of Reacher Season 4 ahead of its August 12 premiere.

Reacher Season 4 adapts Lee Child’s Gone Tomorrow, sending Jack Reacher into a deadly subway encounter.

The new Reacher storyline pulls Jack Reacher into a high-stakes conspiracy involving ruthless enemies in power.

Season 4 also adds Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, and more to the cast.

As far as coverage goes, we've been flip-flopping when it comes to Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher. On one hand, we have the fourth season premiering on August 12th. On the other hand, we're already getting updates on the fifth season, which is already more than a week deep into filming. For this go-around, our spotlight shifts back to Season 4, with Prime Video kicking off its August 2026 trailer with an extended look at what viewers can expect.

Shortly after it was announced that the fourth season would be adapting bestselling author Lee Child's 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette (RZR) as Jacob Merrick; Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson.

The fourth season of the action-packed series kicks off with a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway that goes horribly wrong. From there, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power. Now, here's a look at Prime Video's August 2026 trailer:

With the fourth season kicking off next month and Season 5 having wrapped one week of filming, some casting news is beginning to surface, with Jay Baruchel (FUBAR, This Is the End), Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Naked Gun), Amanda Ip (Transplant, Plan B, Cross), and Ciara Bravo (Voicemails for Isabelle, The Most Dangerous Game) having joined the fifth season's cast as series regulars.

After his train stops in the mysterious town of Mother's Rest, Reacher teams up with a private investigator in the search for a missing person and uncovers a dangerous and deadly criminal conspiracy. Baruchel will play Chief Buck Bauer, while Durand is set for the role of Nokes. Ip will play Michelle Chang, while Bravo is on board as Eunice. Here's a look back at what Ritchson had to share on TikTok (and on Instagram) last week about the start of Season 5 filming, with the season based on author Lee Child's 12th novel, Make Me:

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