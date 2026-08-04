Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher: Prime Video Releases New Set of Season 4 Preview Images

Returning on August 12th, Prime Video released a new set of preview images for Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher Season 4 - here's a look!

Article Summary Prime Video has released new Reacher Season 4 preview images as Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher on August 12.

Reacher Season 4 adapts Lee Child’s Gone Tomorrow, setting up a deadly subway encounter that spirals fast.

Alan Ritchson leads a packed Reacher Season 4 cast as Jack Reacher faces enemies tied to the highest power.

Prime Video’s latest Reacher trailer teases the action ahead, with Season 5 already filming before Season 4 premieres.

With only a little more than a week to go until the fourth season of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher gets underway, we've got a new set of images spotlighting some of the key players to pass along. And don't forget that as we head towards August 12th, Ritchson and the team are already hard at work filming the fifth season (more on that below). And let's not forget that we have the Maria Sten-starring spinoff, Neagley, hitting screens next month. Not a bad time to be a Reacher fan…

Shortly after it was announced that the fourth season would be adapting bestselling author Lee Child's 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette (RZR) as Jacob Merrick; Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson.

The fourth season of the action-packed series kicks off with a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway that goes horribly wrong. From there, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power. Now, here's a look back at Prime Video's August 2026 trailer, which kicks off with a look at the season:

With the fourth season kicking off next month and Season 5 having wrapped one week of filming, some casting news is beginning to surface, with Jay Baruchel (FUBAR, This Is the End), Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Naked Gun), Amanda Ip (Transplant, Plan B, Cross), and Ciara Bravo (Voicemails for Isabelle, The Most Dangerous Game) having joined the fifth season's cast as series regulars. After his train stops in the mysterious town of Mother's Rest, Reacher teams up with a private investigator in the search for a missing person and uncovers a dangerous and deadly criminal conspiracy. Baruchel will play Chief Buck Bauer, while Durand is set for the role of Nokes. Ip will play Michelle Chang, while Bravo is on board as Eunice. Here's a look back at what Ritchson had to share on TikTok (and on Instagram) about the start of Season 5 filming, with the season based on author Lee Child's 12th novel, Make Me:

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