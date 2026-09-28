Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher: Prime Video Renews Alan Ritchson-Starring Series for Season 6

With production on the fifth season still underway, Prime Video has given Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher a green light for Season 6.

Article Summary Prime Video has renewed Reacher for Season 6, even as Season 5 remains in production.

Amazon MGM Studios says Reacher remains a global hit, with Season 4 drawing 66 million viewers in its first 28 days.

Peter Friedlander praised Lee Child, Nick Santora, and Alan Ritchson, calling Reacher an iconic series worldwide.

Jay Baruchel teased Reacher Season 5 as the heaviest yet, saying the hit Prime Video series goes the hardest so far.

We've got the fourth season, having recently wrapped, and the Maria Sten-starring spinoff Negaley, having recently debuted. We've got a fifth season currently in production, with updates hitting social media regularly. You would think that would be more than enough news for Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher, but not quite. On Monday, Prime Video announced that the hit series adaptation of bestselling author Lee Child's novels will be back for a sixth season. "'Reacher' hits hard," shared Peter Friedlander, head of global television for Amazon MGM Studios. "What Lee Child has built and Nick Santora and his creative teams have brought to life is, simply, incredible. Alan Ritchson is Jack Reacher — he's delivered a performance that has captivated audiences around the world. Together with our partners at Paramount Television Studios, we couldn't be more excited to continue this journey. Reacher is a truly iconic series, and we're thrilled to be on the ride with this extraordinary cast and crew for Season Six." The renewal comes as the fourth season pulled in 66 million viewers globally in its first 28 days on the streaming service, according to Amazon.

During an interview with Collider, Jay Baruchel (FUBAR, This Is the End), who was set to appear in the fourth season but now stars in Season 5 as Chief Buck Bauer, shared that the fifth season might just raise the bar even further. "I can't tease anything. I'll just say that there's a good chance this will be the fucking heaviest season…But yeah, this season goes very hard. On a show that goes hard, this season goes the hardest," Baruchel shared. Does that mean he will be getting in on some of that "hard" action? "Oh yeah, I was on set firing a Glock off in the air just a few days ago," Baruchel added.

With the fourth season having officially wrapped and filming of Season 5 well underway, we know that Jay Baruchel (FUBAR, This Is the End), Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Naked Gun), Amanda Ip (Transplant, Plan B, Cross), and Ciara Bravo (Voicemails for Isabelle, The Most Dangerous Game) having joined the fifth season's cast as series regulars. After his train stops in the mysterious town of Mother's Rest, Reacher teams up with a private investigator in the search for a missing person and uncovers a dangerous and deadly criminal conspiracy. Baruchel will play Chief Buck Bauer, while Durand is set for the role of Nokes. Ip will play Michelle Chang, while Bravo is on board as Eunice. Here's a look back at what Ritchson had to share on TikTok (and on Instagram) about the start of Season 5 filming, with the season based on author Lee Child's 12th novel, Make Me:

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