Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher S05 Casts Jay Baruchel, Kevin Durand, Amanda Ip & Ciara Bravo

Jay Baruchel, Kevin Durand, Amanda Ip, and Ciara Bravo have joined the cast of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher Season 5.

Article Summary Reacher Season 5 adds Jay Baruchel, Kevin Durand, Amanda Ip, and Ciara Bravo as new series regulars.

Prime Video confirmed at SDCC 2026 that Reacher Season 5 will adapt Lee Child’s novel Make Me.

Season 5 follows Reacher to Mother’s Rest, where a missing-person case exposes a deadly criminal conspiracy.

Baruchel plays Chief Buck Bauer, Durand is Nokes, Ip is Michelle Chang, and Bravo joins as Eunice.

During this past weekend's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026, it was announced that the fifth season of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher would be based on author Lee Child's 12th Jack Reacher novel, 2015's Make Me. With the fourth season kicking off next month and Season 5 having wrapped one week of filming, some casting news is beginning to surface, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Jay Baruchel (FUBAR, This Is the End), Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Naked Gun), Amanda Ip (Transplant, Plan B, Cross), and Ciara Bravo (Voicemails for Isabelle, The Most Dangerous Game) have joined the cast as series regulars.

Here's a look at the overview: "After his train stops in the mysterious town of Mother's Rest, Reacher teams up with a private investigator in the search for a missing person and uncovers a dangerous and deadly criminal conspiracy."Baruchel will play Chief Buck Bauer, while Durand is set for the role of Nokes. Ip will play Michelle Chang, while Bravo is on board as Eunice. Here's a look back at what Ritchson had to share on TikTok (and on Instagram) last week about the start of Season 5 filming, followed by some additional updates:

Shortly after it was announced that the fourth season would be adapting bestselling author Lee Child's 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick (now played by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette after a casting change); Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson. The fourth season of the action-packed series kicks off with a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway that goes horribly wrong. From there, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.

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