Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher Season 4 Official Poster Keeps It Simple: Jack's Back

Returning to Prime Video on August 12th, the poster for Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher Season 4 keeps it simple: Jack's back.

Article Summary Reacher Season 4 gets a new Prime Video poster ahead of the hit series returning on August 12.

Alan Ritchson’s Jack Reacher heads back to screens soon, with Season 4 also set for an SDCC 2026 spotlight.

Ritchson also shared a big Reacher Season 5 update, revealing filming starts Monday and scripts are complete.

With Reacher Season 5 ready to roll, Prime Video’s action juggernaut is already looking beyond Season 4.

As excited as we were to get some really good news about the fifth season earlier this week (more on that below), it's time to turn our focus back onto the upcoming fourth season. Set to hit screens on August 12th, and with about a week to go until it joins the Maria Sten-starring spinoff series Neagley for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026, we're getting a look at an official poster for Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher Season 4.

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Offers Surprising Season 5 Update

Speaking with ScreenRant in support of his action-thriller Motor City, Ritchson shared that "we start shooting on Monday," adding that he's "gotta leave here [the interview]" and head out to the set of the hit streaming series. Of course, if filming starts in five days, that must mean everyone involved in the production knows which bestselling author Lee Child's novel is being adapted, right? "Yeah, we know [which book we're adapting]. The season's been written. We're ready to shoot. All the scripts are done," Ritchson added. "The last half of my year is going to be all 'Reacher' Season 5."

Shortly after it was announced that the fourth season would be adapting bestselling author Lee Child's 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick (now played by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette after a casting change); Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson. The fourth season of the action-packed series kicks off with a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway that goes horribly wrong. From there, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.

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