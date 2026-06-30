Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Neagley, Reacher

Reacher Season 4 Set for August; Spinoff "Neagley" Set for September

Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher Season 4 will debut on August 12th, with Maria Sten-starring spinoff Neagley set for September 16th.

Article Summary Prime Video sets Reacher Season 4 for August 12, launching with a three-episode premiere for Alan Ritchson’s hit series.

Reacher Season 4 will roll out weekly after the debut, building to a September 16 finale on Prime Video.

Maria Sten’s Reacher spinoff Neagley premieres September 16, with all eight episodes dropping the same day.

Based on Lee Child’s Gone Tomorrow, Reacher Season 4 begins with a subway encounter that turns deadly fast.

With a fifth season green light having already been given, Prime Video had some big news to drop regarding the upcoming fourth season of Alan Ritchson-starring and executive-producing Reacher and the Maria Sten-starring spinoff series Neagley. Who's in the mood for some release dates? Reacher Season 4 has a three-episode debut on August 12th, with the season finale on September 16th. On the same day as the season finale, all eight episodes of Neagley will be released (though we would've much preferred a combo release like they're doing with Reacher).

Shortly after it was announced that the fourth season would be adapting bestselling author Lee Child's 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick (now played by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette after a casting change); Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson. The fourth season of the action-packed series kicks off with a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway that goes horribly wrong. From there, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.

Sten will be joined in the upcoming spinoff series by Greyston Holt (The Night Agent, Riverdale) as Detective Hudson Riley; Jasper Jones (King Ivory) as Keno; Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Mortal Kombat 2) as Renee; Matthew Del Negro (Mayor of Kingstown, City on a Hill) as Pierce Woodrow; and Damon Herriman (Justified, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Lawrence Cole. Now, here's a look at Sten's update from earlier today:

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