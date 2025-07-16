Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher Season 4 "Ticking All The Boxes": Ritchson Posts Video Update

Reacher star Alan Ritchson posted a behind-the-scenes video offering an update on how things are looking with filming on the fourth season.

As production continues on the fourth season of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher Season 4, Ritchson has shared an extended behind-the-scenes look (and update) on how things are going. In the video shared on Instagram, Ritchson discusses green rooms, cookies, the cast, and more (we don't want to spoil it since Ritchson does a better job than we ever could). But we did want to pass along what Ritchson teased regarding the fourth season. "If the story was any more high octane, we'd have to check people's heart health before watching. Things get crazy this season in the best way, Ritchson shared. "We want every year to be familiar but a little different and always fraught with peril, mystery, action, and a little of that sardonic Reacher humor, of course. We're ticking all the boxes."

Shortly after it was announced that the fourth season will be adapting Gone Tomorrow, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick (now played by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette after a casting change); Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson. Here's a look at Ritchson's video post, followed by a look at what he had to share in the caption that accompanied it:

"Totally random glimpse behind the curtain for Reacher S4. Currently underway. Side note. I'm so excited about what we're doing this year. We're a few weeks in to a long stretch and I'm loving it all so far. Feels very right," Ritchson began the caption to his video post. "Our incredible Reacher crew from the last three seasons are back and better than ever. I have a lot of love for each of them and you have no idea how much the Reacher you see on screen is the physical manifestation of ideas from numerous great minds on our set spanning many departments. I want to keep it that way. Great way to create."

Ritchson continued, "Our cast this year is phenomenal. Also, @sydellio brings me the most incredible cookies. Hope you all get to try them sometime. They're delish! But I digress, everyone is so perfect for their part and super hungry to deliver the best they can for the many important viewers we strive every day to please. @christophermarquette came in under some pretty tough circumstances and he's owned his work."

As for what fans can expect, it sounds like they'll be getting a lot more of what they love about the series, but not in the way they might have gotten accustomed to. "If the story was any more high octane we'd have to check people's heart health before watching. Things get crazy this season in the best way," he shared. "We want every year to be familiar but a little different and always frought with peril, mystery, action and a little of that sardonic Reacher humor of course. We're ticking all the boxes."

"I did not mean to get into all this. Just wanted to show you a fun green room. Anyway, thought you might like to hear some updates," Ritchson wrapped up his caption with (and yes, we have a feeling a lot of fans appreciated the update):

"'The thing about subway cars is you step on one and you never know what's going to happen,'" read the caption quote from the novel that was included with the Instagram post showing Ritchson holding up four fingers and a copy of the novel. "REACHER Season 4 will be based on 'Gone Tomorrow' by Lee Child."

