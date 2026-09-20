Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher Season 5 Could Be "Heaviest" & "Hardest" Season Yet: Baruchel

Jay Baruchel had some promising things to say about the fifth season of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher, now in production.

Article Summary Reacher Season 5 is already filming, making a 2027 Prime Video return look increasingly likely for Alan Ritchson’s hit series.

Jay Baruchel says Reacher Season 5 could be the heaviest and hardest season yet, hinting at a darker, more intense run.

Baruchel kept spoilers locked down but teased action, revealing he was recently on set firing a Glock during filming.

Prime Video’s Reacher Season 5 adapts Lee Child’s Make Me, raising expectations after Season 4 wrapped production.

If you're a fan of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher, you know things look good when it comes to there not being a long wait between the recently wrapped fourth season and the upcoming fifth go-around. That's because filming on Season 5 got underway while Season 4 was already in play, making a 2027 return painfully realistic. It's tough to talk about spoilers when bestselling author Lee Child's novels are the actual "spoiler notes," but this is for those of you who get your Reacher (Ritchson) experience via the streaming series adaptation.

During an interview with Collider, Jay Baruchel (FUBAR, This Is the End), who was set to appear in the fourth season but now stars in Season 5 as Chief Buck Bauer, shared that the next season might just raise the bar even further. "I can't tease anything. I'll just say that there's a good chance this will be the fucking heaviest season…But yeah, this season goes very hard. On a show that goes hard, this season goes the hardest," Baruchel shared. Does that mean he will be getting in on some of that "hard" action? "Oh yeah, I was on set firing a Glock off in the air just a few days ago," Baruchel added.

With the fourth season having officially wrapped and filming of Season 5 well underway, we know that Jay Baruchel (FUBAR, This Is the End), Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Naked Gun), Amanda Ip (Transplant, Plan B, Cross), and Ciara Bravo (Voicemails for Isabelle, The Most Dangerous Game) having joined the fifth season's cast as series regulars. After his train stops in the mysterious town of Mother's Rest, Reacher teams up with a private investigator in the search for a missing person and uncovers a dangerous and deadly criminal conspiracy. Baruchel will play Chief Buck Bauer, while Durand is set for the role of Nokes. Ip will play Michelle Chang, while Bravo is on board as Eunice. Here's a look back at what Ritchson had to share on TikTok (and on Instagram) about the start of Season 5 filming, with the season based on author Lee Child's 12th novel, Make Me:

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