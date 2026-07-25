Posted in: Amazon Studios, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher Season 5 Will Be Based on Author Lee Child's "Make Me"

The fifth season of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher will be based on author Lee Child's 12th Jack Reacher novel, 2015's Make Me.

Article Summary Reacher Season 5 is officially adapting Lee Child's Make Me, revealed during Prime Video's SDCC 2026 panel.

The Reacher Season 5 announcement clarifies the earlier teaser, which had fans guessing The Affair or Make Me.

Prime Video also unveiled an action-heavy Reacher Season 4 trailer, with Jack hunted by an entire city.

Alan Ritchson confirmed Reacher Season 5 filming is underway, with all scripts finished and production ready.

UPDATE: During today's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026 panel, it was announced that the fifth season of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher would be based on author Lee Child's 12th Jack Reacher novel, 2015's Make Me, which makes the teaser image from earlier this week (more on that below) much clearer.

We've got Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher Season 4 kicking off in August, and the Maria Sten-starring spinoff series Neagley debuting the same day that the flagship series wraps up its fourth season. With that much going on, what did San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026 have to offer fans on Saturday? How about an action-packed official trailer that finds Jack (Ritchson) dealing with an entire city that's on the hunt for him.

In an Instagram post that went live on Friday, we see a quiet road at a railroad crossing sign, with some buildings in the background (in what looks like a mix of rural and suburban settings). Fans of author Lee Child are already speculating that the image could be teasing an adaptation of 2011's The Affair or 2015's Make Me.

Here's the Season 4 image gallery that was released on Thursday, followed by a mix of intel on the fourth and fifth seasons:

And here's a look back at what Ritchson had to share on TikTok (and on Instagram) earlier this week about the start of Season 5 filming, followed by some additional updates:

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Offers Surprising Season 5 Update

Speaking with ScreenRant in support of his action-thriller Motor City, Ritchson shared that "we start shooting on Monday" (earlier this week), adding that he's "gotta leave here [the interview]" and head out to the set of the hit streaming series. Of course, if filming starts in five days, that must mean everyone involved in the production knows which bestselling author Lee Child's novel is being adapted, right? "Yeah, we know [which book we're adapting]. The season's been written. We're ready to shoot. All the scripts are done," Ritchson added. "The last half of my year is going to be all 'Reacher' Season 5."

Shortly after it was announced that the fourth season would be adapting bestselling author Lee Child's 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick (now played by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette after a casting change); Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson. The fourth season of the action-packed series kicks off with a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway that goes horribly wrong. From there, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!