Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Offers Surprising Season 5 Update

With Season 4 premiering next month, Prime Video's Reacher star/EP Alan Ritchson had some good news to share about Season 5. Yup, Season 5...

Article Summary Alan Ritchson confirms Reacher Season 5 starts filming Monday, even before Season 4 premieres on Prime Video.

Ritchson says the Reacher Season 5 scripts are finished, the book adaptation is chosen, and production is ready.

With Reacher Season 4 arriving August 12 with a three-episode debut, Prime Video is already moving fast on Season 5.

Ritchson shared the Reacher Season 5 update while promoting Motor City, revealing the rest of his year is locked in.

With the fourth season of Alan Ritchson-starring and executive-producing Reacher and the Maria Sten-starring spinoff series Neagley set to make their presence known during next week's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026, we've got an update from Ritchson on Season 5 to pass along. Yes, you read that correctly: Season 5. With less than a month to go until Reacher Season 4 hits Prime Video screens with a three-episode return on August 12th, the series star is already prepping to start work on the fifth season.

Speaking with ScreenRant in support of his action-thriller Motor City, Ritchson shared that "we start shooting on Monday," adding that he's "gotta leave here [the interview]" and head out to the set of the hit streaming series. Of course, if filming starts in five days, that must mean everyone involved in the production knows which bestselling author Lee Child's novel is being adapted, right? "Yeah, we know [which book we're adapting]. The season's been written. We're ready to shoot. All the scripts are done," Ritchson added. "The last half of my year is going to be all 'Reacher' Season 5."

Shortly after it was announced that the fourth season would be adapting bestselling author Lee Child's 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick (now played by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette after a casting change); Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson. The fourth season of the action-packed series kicks off with a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway that goes horribly wrong. From there, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.

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