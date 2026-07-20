Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher Star/EP Alan Ritchson Announces Start of Season 5 Filming

Great news, Reacher fans! Alan Ritchson checked in on social media earlier today to drop a video announcing Season 5 filming is now underway.

Article Summary Alan Ritchson announced on social media that filming for Reacher Season 5 officially began today.

The Reacher star and executive producer called it a special day as cameras started rolling on the new season.

Ritchson previously confirmed Reacher Season 5 scripts are finished and production was ready to begin.

Prime Video’s Reacher universe keeps expanding with Season 4, Neagley, and SDCC 2026 updates already in play.

Just to make sure everyone's on the same page? We've got Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher Season 4 premiering on August 12th, the Maria Sten-starring spinoff series Neagley premiering all eight episodes on September 16th, and both shows set to have a major presence at the end of the week during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026. Everyone got their scorecards updated? Great! Because now, we've got an update on Reacher Season 5 to share – and it officially comes from the main man himself. That's right, Ritchson took to social media to drop a video about today being a "special day" because it's the first day of filming on the fifth season.

Here's a look at what Ritchson had to share on TikTok (and on Instagram) about today being a big day:

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Offers Surprising Season 5 Update

Speaking with ScreenRant in support of his action-thriller Motor City, Ritchson shared that "we start shooting on Monday" (that would now be today), adding that he's "gotta leave here [the interview]" and head out to the set of the hit streaming series. Of course, if filming starts in five days, that must mean everyone involved in the production knows which bestselling author Lee Child's novel is being adapted, right? "Yeah, we know [which book we're adapting]. The season's been written. We're ready to shoot. All the scripts are done," Ritchson added. "The last half of my year is going to be all 'Reacher' Season 5."

Shortly after it was announced that the fourth season would be adapting bestselling author Lee Child's 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick (now played by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette after a casting change); Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson. The fourth season of the action-packed series kicks off with a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway that goes horribly wrong. From there, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!