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Reacher Star Sydelle Noel on Season 4, Alan Ritchson, Stunts & More

Sydelle Noel (GLOW) spoke with us about her role as Det. Tamara Green in the Prime Video action series Reacher, Alan Ritchson, and more.

Article Summary Sydelle Noel reveals what drew her to Reacher Season 4 and how Nick Santora personally brought her aboard.

Noel explains how she prepared to play Det. Tamara Green, from heavier lifting to extra running for Reacher.

The Reacher star praises Alan Ritchson’s leadership on set, sharing how he supported her in scenes and stunts.

Noel breaks down her toughest Reacher stunt, from smashing through glass to scaling a building despite heights.

Sydelle Noel is always looking for new ways to physically challenge herself in her roles, whether it's crime dramas like Captive (2015), superhero projects like DC's Arrow, Marvel's Black Panther (2018), or the Netflix wrestling comedy drama GLOW. Her latest is the Prime Video action drama series Reacher, playing Tamara Green, a detective with the Philadelphia Police Department, making her debut in season four as part of the series' general rotational cast, playing opposite Alan Ritchson as the titular character, Jack Reacher, based on Lee Child's popular novel series. Noel spoke to Bleeding Cool about joining the series, working with creator/showrunner Nick Santora, what physical prep she had to do, working with Ritchson and his leadership on set, and confronting her fear of heights.

Reacher Star Sydelle Noel on Joining Prime Video Action Series, Alan Ritchson, and More

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Reacher' and how'd you get involved?

Noel: The action, pretty much. Everything I book involves action. I am very much the action hero girl [laughs]; anything action. I dive right in, and I got involved. Basically, the creator gave me a call. I remember I was in, was in Rouses getting my groceries. My agent called me and said, "Hey, Nick Santora wants to call you in like a half hour." I was like, "I'm at the grocery store." He was like, "Okay." I put everything back, and I ran out of the grocery store [laughs]. That's how it happened, and here I am.

We're already familiar with the Jack Reacher novels before taking this role, or with Lee Child's 'Gone Tomorrow' for season four?

I was familiar with it, but I hadn't read anything. I read the book for my season, of course, but that's right before I got the job, and it's so funny. As I was reading the book, I finished reading the books on the plane, and the girl next to me had the same book for the same season. I was like, "Should I tell her that I'm actually doing the show?" I was like, "I didn't know what to do." I just took a picture of her because I couldn't believe we were reading the same book, but the only thing I was really familiar with that I actually watched, of course, is the Tom Cruise-starred Jack Reacher movies, but I never read the novel until I booked the show.

What do you like working with Nick as a creative?

The thing about Nick is he's very much…he loves his actors, and I remember having a meeting with him, and he was like, "If there's anything that you're not comfortable saying, it doesn't flow out of your mouth, or you don't think your character would say this, let me know." Most of the time, writers, creators, and producers are just like, "Say the words, make it work." You don't get a chance where you're saying, "Hey, this doesn't work for me. Can we rephrase this?" They would go, "Not a chance, make it work," but Nick is very open, so I think that's the thing that I love most about Nick. He's very open to the conversation, wants to make a great show, so whatever works for you, he's open for the discussion.

Was there any prepping that you had to do before you submitted the role of Tamara?

Not so much. The only thing I adjusted was my workout a little bit. I have this motto: "The way I'm, I stay ready, so I don't have to get ready." I tweaked my workouts a little. I just started lifting a little bit heavier, and I incorporated more running into my workouts because I was reading this, and I called Nick. I said, "I'm running every episode." He goes, "Yeah, you are [laughs]," so I incorporated a little bit more running into my workouts. I ate a little bit more protein, and that's about it, yeah.

What did you like about working with Alan and playing opposite him?

Alan's a great guy. I mean, I don't even know how to put it into words. He made it so comfortable for me. He always made sure that I was included in any rehearsals or any dialogue that was being had. I remember one time I wasn't; there was a scene that everybody was trying to figure out, and I had a suggestion. Everybody was in their head trying to figure it out; nobody was like really listening, and sometimes that happens. Alan was like, "Hey, let's do what Sydelle did." He did it and made it work [laughs], but that's the type of person he is. He pays attention; he very much loves women, and that's what I like. I remember sometimes he had calls with his wife, and he's like, "I love this woman!" That's what I really like most about him: that he loves women. He wants to stand up for us and be there for us. There was one time when the man smelled great. I complimented him on his cologne, and the next day I had it. That's the type of guy he is.

Obviously, a lot of the stunt work in the show is top-notch, and I was wondering if there was one that stood out to you, particularly, that might have been just more difficult, or a little more enjoyable than the rest.

There's a fight scene in a server room, and there was a point where I had to break this glass where I'm thrown into it. I had to break this glass, and no one thought, whenever they made the servers, it wasn't really, I guess, factored in that I'm smaller [laughs]. I was trying to break this glass; I was falling into it, and I couldn't break the other two. I would get bruised trying to break the other two, like falling. It was so difficult, and me doing it repeatedly, but that was the only thing I would say was difficult.

Most of the fight scenes are rehearsed, and sometimes it would be sprung where we had to change it based on location. I picked up choreography pretty quickly, so it was fine, and I would say the most fun was when we were scaling the building. Even though I'm kind of scared of heights, I remember them coming to me and asking me, "Are you scared of heights?" I said, "No. I am a little bit, yeah," but of course I'm not going to say that because I want to do everything. I'm on Alan's back; he's scaling, and we had to do it a few times.

He made it very comfortable for me, too. He just said, "Don't look down," and of course, what do you do? You look down [laughs], and I'm like, "Oh, we're really up here, but that was the most terrifying, most exhilarating experience. I even have, like, after I did it, like in the stunt rehearsal, I put a little video on my Instagram of me telling people. I couldn't tell everybody what I was doing, but I was like, you can tell if people go back and see. You can tell that's the moment where I was doing the stunt of scaling a building, because I was so happy [laughs]. I was screaming, like, "You can't believe what I just did. I can't tell you, but it's great. You guys are going to love it." Yeah, I've never done that before. That was awesome.

Reacher, which also stars Maria Sten, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Christopher Marquette, and Kevin Corrigan, streams Wednesdays on Prime Video through September 16th.

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