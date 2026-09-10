Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: ghostbusters, real ghostbusters

Real Ghostbusters Fans Are Getting a 36-Episode Marathon This Saturday

The Real Ghostbusters will celebrate its 40th anniversary this Saturday with a 36-episode marathon on the Ghostbusters YouTube channel.

The Real Ghostbusters is the best version of the Ghostbusters, and I will fight anyone who disagrees. It is the 40th anniversary of the animated series, and to celebrate, the official YouTube channel will stream a 36-episode marathon featuring special guest stars, starting at 8 am PST/11 am EST. "Saturday morning cartoons are back on the schedule! Celebrate 40 years of The Real Ghostbusters with special guests and a 36-hour episode marathon, starting September 12 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET on YouTube. " announced a post on the official Ghostbusters X account.

Enjoy Saturday Morning Cartoons With The Real Ghostbusters

The Real Ghostbusters ran from 1986 to 1991 and spanned 140 episodes. It was a huge success, spawned action figures and tons of merchandise over the years, and was released as a complete DVD box set in 2008 that sells for tons and tons of money these days. Fans have wanted a Blu-ray set for years, but so far those calls have fallen on deaf ears. A spin-off show, Extreme Ghostbusters, debuted in 1997. Fun fact: the show added the word "Real" to the title because of a dispute with Filmation over their Ghost Busters cartoon. Netflix has its own Ghostbusters animated series, titled Ghostbusters: Night Shift, debuting in 2027.

As much as I wore out the VHS copies of the 1984 film my parents kept buying me as a kid, this show is why I am a Ghostbusters fan. I had every toy in the line, I wore my proton pack and Ecto-Goggles to school, and watched the show over and over again. Just last month, I bought myself a pair of those vintage Ecto-Goggles, and they are now one of my favorite pieces in my collection. I do have to say, sitting down with a bowl of cereal this Saturday morning and watching a marathon sounds like a slice of heaven.

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