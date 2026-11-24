Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

Reggie Dinkins Costume Designer Burton on Carlock, Means, SNL & More

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins costume designer Dyshaun Burton spoke with us about getting used to comedy pacing, SNL, and much more.

Article Summary Reggie Dinkins costume designer Dyshaun Burton shares how Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Sam Means drew him in.

Burton breaks down shaping Reggie Dinkins looks with Tracy Morgan, Erika Alexander, and Bobby Moynihan.

Reggie Dinkins moves at a comedy sprint, and Burton explains how tight fittings and five-day shoots test the team.

From SNL to Reggie Dinkins, Burton reveals how sketch-comedy speed helped him master sitcom costume design.

Dyshaun Burton is a natural when it comes to costume design, having worked in the industry for 20 years since his days on Queer Eye. While the bulk of his work has been in dramas like the CBS TV series sequel Limitless, Paramount's The Lost City (2022), Sony's Premium Rush (2012), and Warner Bros. The Intern (2015), he's been embracing comedy only recently with his work on NBC's Saturday Night Live and the Tracy Morgan-starred mockumentary series The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, about the title character, a professional athlete trying to make a comeback with help from his family and a documentary filmmaker, Arthur (Daniel Radcliffe). Burton spoke to Bleeding Cool about how he got involved in the Robert Carlock and Sam Means-created series, working with the stars, getting accustomed to the fast pace of comedy, and more.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins: Costume Designer Dyshaun Burton on Getting Acclimated to Comedy

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Reggie Dinkins' and how did you get involved?

Burton: Well, to be honest, the first thing that intrigued me was just the lineup of creators… anything that's Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, or Sam Means, I was a huge fan of '30 Rock' and a bigger fan of ['Unbreakable'] Kimmy Schmidt, so when it was first mentioned to me, I thought, "I can't turn down the opportunity to have an interview and meet with them," and I went to their office in Midtown [Manhattan], and the first person I had run into was Tina Fey, which was shocking and amazing all at once. I've seen her previously in passing at SNL, but I never had the chance to meet her.

What's it like working with Robert and Sam as creatives?

It's everything you think it would be. They are funny and talented. They have an idea and they're really strong in the way they will write, and you can bounce off ideas with them. It's collaborative, yet they have a brand of their own, which clearly works, and it's nice to be a part of.

When you're working on 'Reggie Dinkins,' do you get with each actor as far as… do they have their own say as far as how their character might look as conceived, or is it something that Robert and Sam already figured out beforehand?

No, when I first got the pilot script, there wasn't much sort of costume direction in the original script that I read. The only thing I remember is that the line about Monica (Erika Alexander) was that she was well dressed, and I believe that was, if I can remember a year ago, the only mention of wardrobe in the script. When I first met with them, and I pitched my ideas, like Rusty (Bobby Moynihan) being in a Hawaiian shirt, wearing shorts, and flip-flops all the time was something that was…I had gone to school in Morristown, New Jersey, and everyone wore shorts all year round. So, that was the start of the Rusty idea.

Some people are more laid back than others. Tracy is like, "This is what we're going to do: Let's just go with it!" Erika loves to have conversations about each episode and what it entails and how we can "straight stay true to Monica," but also bring something different. With Brina, played by Precious (Way), is also very different, where she is just like, "Throw me everything and let's see what sticks," so it just really just depends on the actor.

What would you say are the biggest challenges you have between last season and this one?

The biggest challenge on the show is always that we just have such a fast schedule, which is five days to shoot an episode, and by the end of each one, we have already started prepping the next episode. We have meetings. Normally, we have like one day to establish the episode, and then the next four days are spent starting the next episode. So, the schedule is always tricky, but it's now a beast that we know, but the challenges can be: sometimes I want a certain thing, and I'm not able to get it in time, or we may not have space for a fitting. It's always challenges. Sometimes we're fitting in between things, and you know those are the biggest challenges is the schedule, and you don't want to interrupt an actor while they're trying to learn the lines, but you're like, "I kind of need you to try this on if you don't want to stay until the end of the day." So, the scheduling is the most challenging.

When you're doing regular episode television versus a comedy or sitcom, do you find the methodology for you becomes a little different and dramatically, or is it just more of the same?

Aside from working at SNL, this is my first time working in comedy prior to what I have worked on before, which was a lot of drama. You learn how to dress people for comedy. For instance, Daniel [Radcliffe] really likes to be very physical in his comedy, so you learn to dress that and you learn that you're not giving away much that the writers wrote. So yes, it's a different wheelhouse, but you get it after a bit.

Speaking of SNL, did you find yourself having to change dramatically how you're doing things on the fly, or is it just something that they have such a vast vault of costumes that you could just take something here and there and just cobble something together, or how do you find yourself working differently on that show?

Well, SNL truly was the training wheels to get me to do this schedule because we do what we do in five days here and three days over there, and it's really just two days. But no, I've learned from the great masters over there, Tom (Broecker), Ashley (Dudek), and Christina (Caruso). It really was a saving grace when I got this job. Just the work ethic, learning how to pivot, all those things, and I'm fairly new over there as well. This would be going into my fourth year, but you learn from the best over there, and if you're smart, you absorb it all, you take it, and run with it, and that has been my experience, and I still appreciate it. I go over there to learn, because I learn every time I go back.

Final question: what would you say is maybe your crowning achievement for 'Reggie Dinkins '?

It's not just one thing; it can become. The unique thing about this experience that we have here is that it's the most beautiful crew and cast ever. We all get along, after 16-hour days with each other, and you wind up spending more time with your crew and your cast than you sometimes do with your family. That's just been a great and humbling experience for me. It's like how much you actually like the people that you work with; like I love the assistants on our job, Eddie and Liana (C. John). I love that, you know, wardrobe's good friends. I love the team. It's a very collaborative space. It's a great space for me to thrive, and I feel like…I hope it's a good place for other people in my department and also just on the show itself to thrive, and so that has been the most rewarding thing for me.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, which also stars Jalyn Hall, airs Mondays on NBC.

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