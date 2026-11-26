Posted in: Amazon Studios, Fox, NBC, TV | Tagged: brooklyn nine-nine, the boys, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

Reggie Dinkins: Robinson Talks Reggie-Jerry Rivalry, BKN99, The Boys

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins' Craig Robinson on Tracy Morgan, the Reggie-Jerry rivalry, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Boys, and more.

Article Summary Craig Robinson breaks down his Reggie Dinkins role as Jerry Basmati, embracing the character’s petty rivalry with Tracy Morgan.

Robinson praises Reggie Dinkins creators Robert Carlock and Sam Means, saying the sharp writing lets him improv and play.

The Reggie Dinkins guest star reveals he and Tracy Morgan built their onscreen chemistry on set without extra backstory.

Beyond Reggie Dinkins, Robinson reflects on Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Doug Judy and his brief but memorable turn in The Boys.

Craig Robinson is one of the most relevant comedic actors of our generation, appearing in so many iconic comedies on TV, films, and voiceover, such as The Office, The Is the End (2013), Hot Tub Time Machine (2010), Zack and Miri (2008), Grand Theft Auto VI, and more. His latest is playing rival and sports announcer Jerry Basmati on the NBC mockumentary The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. In the latest episode "Turkey Can Be This," we find him making light of a running back breaking Reggie's scoring record before it's revealed that Reggie's son (Jalyn Hall) is dating his daughter (Aricia Himmell) in a forbidden Romeo and Juliet-esque relationship on TV in front of the Dinkins' family Thanksgiving. Robinson spoke with Bleeding Cool about working with star Tracy Morgan, showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means, if there was anything beyond the writing that inspired his performance, reflecting his time on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Doug "Pontiac Bandit" Judy, and his cameo on the cathartic superhero satire seriesThe Boys.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins: Guest Star Craig Robinson on Tracy Morgan, Reggie-Jerry Rivalry, Doug Judy Memories from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Boys

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about playing Jerry when you were approached about the role?

Robinson: I just love the thought of going head-to-head with Tracy Morgan. I love the character and how he's just so petty and the lines they give him. He can be hysterical at times, but I just enjoy that I got something to sink my teeth into and, like go back to the well of Reggie hatred every time.

What do you like about working with Robert and Sam as creatives?

I'm not hands-on with them a lot, but I love the world that has been created, and I love the people that I'm around and working with, and it's a lot of bouncing off each other. I loved the way that the show was scripted, and I get to improv too, if need be or what have you, so it's just a great situation all around, and not a lot of heavy lifting physically.

Was there any personality you modeled Jerry after that helped inspire your performance?

Specifically, no. He was so well-written and fleshed out. I was able to step into that character.

Well, I know you touched upon it before, but how did you coordinate with Tracy to build this rivalry? Did you guys create any additional backstory that fans might not know about?

No, we meet on set and then we go for it. Like that, I mean, I've met Tracy a couple of times outside of that, but when we get together, we'll rehearse it a couple of times, and that's what you're seeing is the magic of the writers and then whatever our chemistry is.

Now, I wanted to shift. One of my favorite shows is 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' and I think Doug Judy is probably one of the best recurring characters of all time, and I was just wondering if you had a favorite Doug Judy moment and if you talked to [Andy] Samberg about maybe doing something with him in the future?

Well, thank you. Favorite Doug Judy moment would be any time we improvised a song or those handshakes or whatever. We would literally make something up and then shoot it, and I think that was a lot of the beauty of Peralta and PB&J, because we were like two kindergartners meeting. Then just started, and they said, "You want to play? Let us play," and then it was whatever it was, whatever from there. We haven't discussed anything about doing something in the future, but it's not off the table.

When you were in the final season of 'The Boys,' and even though it was a very brief moment, what did it feel like to be in that sandbox? I mean, obviously it had so much of 'This is the End' anti-vibes on there; just wondering what it was like for you there?

I was glad to be a part. This is one of the shows I think I saw like one or two episodes, and I'm like, "Okay, I have to finish this series," so I'm not all caught up with 'The Boys,' but I do like the show. It was cool to get the call from Seth (Rogen) and Evan (Goldberg) and be like, "Okay, come on down." I was like, "Yeah, I'm there."

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, which also stars Erika Alexander, Precious Way, Bobby Moynihan, and Daniel Radcliffe, airs Tuesdays on NBC.

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