Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

Reggie Dinkins Star Jalyn Hall on Carmelo-Delilah, Kodjoe & More

Jalyn Hall (All American) spoke with us about Carmelo's "Romeo and Juliet" problem in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 2, and more.

Article Summary Jalyn Hall previews Reggie Dinkins Season 2 as Carmelo’s secret romance with Delilah sparks a messy family feud.

Hall says the Reggie Dinkins love story starts like Romeo and Juliet, then swerves with wild, unpredictable twists.

Reggie Dinkins Season 2 brings major growth for Carmelo and the family, with fast-moving chaos and fresh side quests.

Hall also teases Boris Kodjoe’s guest role, saying his arrival shakes up Monica’s world and the Dinkins household.

As Jalyn Hall's Carmelo tries to find his own voice in the Dinkins family to escape the shadow of his father, Reggie (Tracy Morgan), he ends up in a bit of a pickle with forbidden love of the worst kind by dating Delilah Basmati (Aricia Himmel), the daughter of Reggie's rival Jerry Basmati (Craig Robinson) in NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. The series follows the titular character as he tries to repair his image following a gambling scandal that forced him out of the NFL, thanks to a documentary crew led by Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe), who's fallen into hard times himself as his film career got sidetracked. Helping Reggie out is his family, which includes the aforementioned Carmelo, his ex-wife/agent Monica (Erika Alexander), fiancé Brina (Precious Way), and Rusty (Bobby Moynihan), Reggie's best friend and former teammate, who also lives in Reggie's basement. In part one of our interview, the All American star spoke to Bleeding Cool about the shocking reveal and teases the upcoming chaos in season two, how the writing keeps the stars on their toes, and guest star Boris Kodjoe's role.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Star Jalyn Hall on Carmelo's Season 2 Predicament, Guest Star, and More

Bleeding Cool: When we last left Carmelo at the end of season one, it's revealed he's dating Jerry's daughter. What's it like playing into that twist and working with Aricia on this?

Hall: To be honest, it was a very fun rabbit hole to dive down, because it comes off initially as your run-of-the-mill 'Romeo and Juliet' story, but it does a 180 and takes so many twists and turns, like throughout this season, that I had a lot of fun filming. I feel like it definitely left a lasting impact on the Dinkins family, so being able to do that was very fun.

What did you like playing into that this season?

I loved the initial mystery behind it, like obviously, we saw in the trailer that privacy doesn't stay private for long in the Dinkins house. With Arthur trying to film literally everything, but the initial mystery of it all, and then how that then unfolds after. It is filmed; It's a head-turner. It really is because we can feel like certain things are predictable, but I feel like all the amazing writers' room that we have, nothing is predictable, and nothing is off limits.

Now, aside from the fallout, what else could we expect in this season?

I would say growth. A lot of growth, not only between Carmelo, but all the cast members, all the characters. We mix and match and interchange them on their own individual quest, so there's never an episode that was anything like the last; there's always some new side quests to go down, and that's pretty amazing.

How do you feel about the way [showrunners] Robert [Carlock] and Sam [Means] navigated this season, and how you grew together as a cast?

I think that growing together as a cast was almost inevitable. We truly love each other; like, yesterday we were filming, and we were all sitting on the couch before they had the action. We're talking, talking, and laughing. You can just hear the humming symphony of the room just in complete joy, and that feels amazing to have with the cast, and it comes through on camera and in the way that they've written this season. It comes at you fast, man. It is straight out of the gates with all the shenanigans.

Is there anything you could talk about as far as guest stars and working with them this season?

Indeed. We have a lot of returning guests, and we also have new ones, starting with (playing) Mom's new possible boo, Boris Kodjoe, and working with him was great, and that dynamic of how it shakes up the Dinkins' house is pretty awesome too, so I can't wait for everyone to see that.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, which also features guest stars Megan Thee Stallion, Corbin Bernsen, Heidi Gardner, Anna Camp, Ronny Chieng, Drew Scheid, and Chloe Troast, airs Mondays on NBC.

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