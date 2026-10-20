Posted in: Netflix, SYFY, TV | Tagged: revival

Revival Not Returning for Season 2 Despite Netflix Move: Report

Though there was hope that a "Netflix bump" could make a difference, reports are that showrunners Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce's series adaptation of writer Tim Seeley and artist Mike Norton's Revival will not be returning for a second season.

Though things had been quiet for a while, there was some hope that a second season of showrunners Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce's series adaptation of writer Tim Seeley and artist Mike Norton's Revival could become a reality when it was announced in August that the first season was heading to Netflix. The optimism was understandable, given the streamer's track record of giving shows big bumps in viewership when they hit the service (for example, Suits). Unfortunately, Matt Webb Mitovich is reporting in the latest edition of Matt's Inside Line ("Reader Qs, Answered: Scoop on 'NCIS,' 'Chicago Fire,' 'Best Medicine,' 'The Rookie,' 'Ghosts,' a Syfy Cancellation and More") that "sources at both SYFY and distributor Dynamic Television confirm" that the live-action adaptation "will not be returning for a second season," despite the cast, creative team, and fans' efforts to promote the first season's move to Netflix.

On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story, as the "revived" appear and act just like they once were. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress (Scrofano) is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she's left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.

The series stars Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp: Vengeance), Romy Weltman (Slasher), David James Elliott (JAG), Andy McQueen (Mrs. Davis), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead, Snowpiercer), CM Punk (Heels), Gia Sandhu (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Katharine King So (The Voyeurs), Maia Jae Bastidas (Gen V), Nathan Dales (Letterkenny), Mark Little (Mr. D), Glen Gould (Tulsa King), Lara Jean Chorostecki (Hannibal), and Conrad Coates (Fargo).

Scrofano's Dana Cypress is "constantly having to prove her worth to a stubborn sheriff, who just so happens to be her father. And just when she is about to leave her small town for good, the events of Revival Day change that, instead sending her into her most important case to date."

Weltman's Martha "Em" Cypress is the sheriff's younger daughter who, "having led a very sheltered life due to a recurring illness, is still figuring out her place in the world. A world that, for her in particular, is now turned upside down."

Elliott's Wayne Cypress is the longtime Wausau sheriff who is "determined to keep his town and family as normal and safe as possible — a tall order when the dead return to life in the small town he's sworn to protect."

McQueen's Ibrahim Ramin is a scientist from the Center for Disease Control "who has been stationed in Wausau to study the bizarre phenomenon that brought people back to life."

"Raised by a fire-and-brimstone pastor," Ogg's Blaine Abel sees Revival Day as his divine calling and will use the fear and chaos within Wausau to build and rally a militia of true believers against the Revivers."

Sandhu's Nithiya Weimar is "a seasoned psychologist fighting Stage 4 cancer."

King So's May Tao is "a local journalist with a healthy distrust of the Wausau Police who harbors big secrets of her own."

Bastidas' Kay is "Em's opinionated college roommate with a penchant for getting high and getting into trouble."

Dales' Deputy McCray is "the obnoxious, abrasive head of the local Drug Task Force.

Little's Deputy Brent is "Dana's closest confidant on the force – quirky, sweet-hearted, and the lead bowler of the Pinsconsin Pride."

Gould's Deputy JP Brissett is "second in command under Wayne Cypress, a sheriff's deputy who is one of the few that can keep a level head within the chaos following Revival Day."

Chorostecki's Patty Cypress is the "deceased mother of Em and Dana and the late wife of Wayne Cypress. The glue that held the Cypress family together."

Coates' Mayor Dillisch is "Wausau's Mayor who, despite his best efforts, is thrown into the center of the Revival Day mystery and is constantly at odds with the Sheriff."

Produced by Blue Ice Pictures and Hemmings Films, the upcoming SYFY series Revival was created by showrunners Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce, who executive produce alongside Scrofano, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, Greg Hemmings, Neil Tabatznik, Stephen Foster, and Amanda Row.

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