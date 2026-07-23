Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty: An Explosive S09E10 "Field of Dreams" Early Preview

Based on what we've seen so far, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9 finale, S09E10: "Field of Dreams," has us feeling a bit nervous.

Article Summary Rick and Morty Season 9 finale "Field of Dreams" teases a nervous Morty spiral with bizarre funeral-hopping chaos.

Adult Swim's S09E10 preview hints at explosive Smith family fallout, portal gun mystery, and classic Rick mayhem.

Heather Anne Campbell and Jess Lacher write Rick and Morty "Field of Dreams," airing Sunday, July 26 at 11 PM.

Dan Harmon and Scott Marder also confirm a Rick and Morty movie, with Jacob Hair directing the animated feature.

Here's what we know about Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S09E10: "Field of Dreams," the ninth season finale of the Emmy Award-winning series. Morty appears to be in an existential crisis that finds him Morty-funeral-hopping to get a better feeling of… something. Rick appreciates friction-free rotation, and a Smith family in some dimension was the victim of Rick's chili in a really explosive way. There's also a mini-teaser out there where Morty gets his own portal gun from a sunglasses-wearing Morty. Hmmm. Who else would need to cover their eyes? Here's the latest look at what's ahead Sunday night:

Rick and Morty Season 9 Finale: S09E10: "Field of Dreams" Preview

Rick and Morty S09E10: "Field of Dreams" – Tom Sawyer, broh. Written by Heather Anne Campbell and Jess Lacher.

Tune into Adult Swim on Sunday, July 26th at 11:00 PM to catch the season finale of Rick and Morty Season 9, "Field of Dreams"! pic.twitter.com/5tY6KyTUYY — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) July 20, 2026

Rick and Morty: The Movie? Yup…

Looking back, the way that the news was announced seemed very in line with the Emmy Award-winning Adult Swim series. In May, co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder revealed that work was underway on an animated feature film adventure for the dimension-hopping duo – with series vet Jacob Hair tapped to direct. It just came up in the middle of an interview in support of the dimension-hopping duo's ninth season.

"We saw the same leak, and we are therefore, now able to confirm that there is a movie in the works. Jacob Hair is, is the director. I mean, we didn't shop around. He is an absolute, to say rock star is honestly feels like trivializing it because that implies like some kind of flash in the pan, kind of exciting. I mean, Jacob has it like came onto our team. It was like adding a pillar to it," Harmon shared during an interview with CinemaBlend regarding the movie news.

Marder pointed to the current season as proof of why Hair was the right choice, adding, "He's our supervising director. I mean, if [Season] 9 feels good to you, he's got a hand. He is responsible for that." Harmon continued, "I think when we started talking about a movie and could a movie happen and who would direct it, the first question was, 'Can Jacob do it?' Because that would be a dream, as opposed to going out and just getting somebody that did a great job on another animated thing. This is our guy, who has done some of the most amazing work on the show. It's like the director version of Donald Glover in that I don't know if there's a limitation to what he can do; we haven't found it yet." It isn't clear of the animated film would be a theatrical release or streaming.

Checking in during IGN Live, Ian Cardoni (the voice of Rick) and Harry Belden (the voice of Morty) shared what one of the biggest advantages the show has when it comes to a film: it can go epic, it can go game-changing – or it can go both. Belden explained why being in that position is creatively "freeing" for the film's writers, adding, "With the way the story is set up and the world and the universe of Rick and Morty, like you said, literally anything could happen. You can't think of a scenario where it's like, 'No, that actually wouldn't make sense cuz literally anything can happen.' So, creatively, it just brings so much freedom. You know, we can do whatever." Cardoni added, "I might be more scared if it was on us to come up with those stories, but we have an amazing writing staff. We just kind of go where they direct us."

"Oh, God, no," was Cartoon Network/Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen's response when asked by Collider in June if the film had a title yet. But Ouweleen did have insights to share, even this early into development, like how new viewers "won't have to have studied 'Rick and Morty.'" to enjoy it. "These guys understand story and adventure better than anybody. What Dan would want to do with the 'Rick and Morty' movie is that he indelibly remembers going to see the Indiana Jones movies, so he's solving for that feeling of walking out. He's like, 'I want to replicate the feeling of walking out and hitting the sidewalk having just seen an Indiana Jones.' And you know he holds himself to a high bar, so that's the bar he's holding himself to on that thing," Ouweleen shared regarding Harmon's approach to the film.

"Oh, that is on Ruby on Rails, baby. That'll be released next summer," Harmon joked with ScreenRant when asked for an update on how the film was looking during SDCC week in July. The President Curtis EP added, "But yeah, we're picking away at that as a script right now, and the hope is to get that over to whoever we're working for when we're done writing that." Harmon went on to explain the advantage of writing for an animated film, compared to writing for a season. "So, that's a lot easier because you don't have to wrangle cartoons' schedules. They're drawings of people, and so they're all in as far as writing the script," he explained. "That can be picked away at the same time as doing the show. Yeah, that's what's going on with that."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!