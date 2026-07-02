Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Are Evolving (Just Not By Choice): S09E07 Early Preview

Rick and Morty are evolving (whether they like it or not) in this early preview for Sunday's S09E07: "MortGully: The Last Rickforest."

Article Summary Rick and Morty S09E07, “MortGully: The Last Rickforest,” teases a forced evolution for the duo after planet plundering.

The early Rick and Morty preview hints Sunday’s episode will punish Rick and Morty for their reckless, exploitative ways.

Adult Swim’s overview keeps it simple: Rick and Morty gotta evolve, broh, setting up a weird lesson with no easy escape.

The post also spotlights President Curtis, previewing the Rick and Morty spinoff ahead of its launch later this month.

As we head into what's expected to be a very heavy pop culture weekend (July 4th, World Cup, Anime Expo, etc.), we can't forget that a new episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty is dropping on Sunday night. Based on the early preview and brief overview for S09E07: "MortGully: The Last Rickforest," it seems our dimension-hopping duo is going to be taught a lesson about their wicked ways when it comes to plundering other planets. Are Rick and Morty ready to evolve? It doesn't look like they have a choice – as you're about to see:

Rick and Morty S09E07: "MortGully: The Last Rickforest" Preview

Rick and Morty S09E07: "MortGully: The Last Rickforest" – Rick and Morty gotta evolve, broh.

President Curtis: Here's a Look…

With EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's Keith David-starring President Curtis set to start hitting screens later this month, we've got a look at what we can expect from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty spinoff. Also starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community), the series follows President Andre Curtis (David) and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.

Teasing that "people will be surprised how different" the spinoff series is from Rick and Morty, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network & Boomerang head Michael Ouweleen offered some more insight into what President Curtis has to offer while checking in with Deadline Hollywood during this week's Annecy Festival. "It's a workplace comedy and the charm of Keith David helps a lot," he shared. "It's been fun to watch [co-creator] James [Siciliano] grow and build a separate but related team. Even the technology is different because President Curtis has access to a certain level of technology that is cool, but nothing like Rick's level of technology." In addition, Ouweleen believes the series will have a chance to dive deeper into the backstories of supporting players Banks, O'Doyle, and Janice, with spinoff potentials always being considered.

In a brief YouTube Shorts clip (which you can check out here), we see the team head to FDR's Fireside Shaft to track a suspect, with President Curtis making it clear they don't have time for sympathetic backstories.

And here's a better chance to learn even more about President Curtis's Chief of Staff, Banks, and Special Agent, O'Doyle:

Meet the Curtis White House staff pic.twitter.com/sWtAEAkIOm — adult swim (@adultswim) June 30, 2026

"President Curtis has always been a blast to play," said David. "Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Michael Ouweleen, President, Adult Swim, added, "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick and Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character." Harmon and Siciliano shared, "President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he's the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis' point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it's going to be a wild ride." Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers, alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy.

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