Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty
Rick and Morty Are Evolving (Just Not By Choice): S09E07 Early Preview
Rick and Morty are evolving (whether they like it or not) in this early preview for Sunday's S09E07: "MortGully: The Last Rickforest."
Article Summary
- Rick and Morty S09E07, “MortGully: The Last Rickforest,” teases a forced evolution for the duo after planet plundering.
- The early Rick and Morty preview hints Sunday’s episode will punish Rick and Morty for their reckless, exploitative ways.
- Adult Swim’s overview keeps it simple: Rick and Morty gotta evolve, broh, setting up a weird lesson with no easy escape.
- The post also spotlights President Curtis, previewing the Rick and Morty spinoff ahead of its launch later this month.
As we head into what's expected to be a very heavy pop culture weekend (July 4th, World Cup, Anime Expo, etc.), we can't forget that a new episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty is dropping on Sunday night. Based on the early preview and brief overview for S09E07: "MortGully: The Last Rickforest," it seems our dimension-hopping duo is going to be taught a lesson about their wicked ways when it comes to plundering other planets. Are Rick and Morty ready to evolve? It doesn't look like they have a choice – as you're about to see:
Rick and Morty S09E07: "MortGully: The Last Rickforest" Preview
Rick and Morty S09E07: "MortGully: The Last Rickforest" – Rick and Morty gotta evolve, broh.
President Curtis: Here's a Look…
With EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's Keith David-starring President Curtis set to start hitting screens later this month, we've got a look at what we can expect from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty spinoff. Also starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community), the series follows President Andre Curtis (David) and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.
Teasing that "people will be surprised how different" the spinoff series is from Rick and Morty, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network & Boomerang head Michael Ouweleen offered some more insight into what President Curtis has to offer while checking in with Deadline Hollywood during this week's Annecy Festival. "It's a workplace comedy and the charm of Keith David helps a lot," he shared. "It's been fun to watch [co-creator] James [Siciliano] grow and build a separate but related team. Even the technology is different because President Curtis has access to a certain level of technology that is cool, but nothing like Rick's level of technology." In addition, Ouweleen believes the series will have a chance to dive deeper into the backstories of supporting players Banks, O'Doyle, and Janice, with spinoff potentials always being considered.
In a brief YouTube Shorts clip (which you can check out here), we see the team head to FDR's Fireside Shaft to track a suspect, with President Curtis making it clear they don't have time for sympathetic backstories.
And here's a better chance to learn even more about President Curtis's Chief of Staff, Banks, and Special Agent, O'Doyle:
Meet the Curtis White House staff pic.twitter.com/sWtAEAkIOm
— adult swim (@adultswim) June 30, 2026
"President Curtis has always been a blast to play," said David. "Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Michael Ouweleen, President, Adult Swim, added, "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick and Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character." Harmon and Siciliano shared, "President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he's the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis' point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it's going to be a wild ride." Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers, alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy.