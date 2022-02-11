Rick and Morty Bring In The Big Guns: Snowball Pays James Gunn A Visit

First, they sent Squachy and Mr. Meeseeks. Then they sent Mr. Poopybutthole. But still, nothing. That's where the mystery stood heading into Friday. Of course, we're talking about the strange happenings happening around the set of Peacemaker series creator James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 & The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Specifically, a person – or persons – has been inviting some familiar faces to hang out by Gunn's video feed stand. Why? We don't know. But more importantly, Gunn doesn't appear to know, either. Could it be the dimension-hopping duo sending a message to Gunn that the galaxy isn't big enough for more "guardians"? Or could it be what we're hoping for? That Karma is sending Gunn a message that he should write & direct an episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty? Unfortunately, we're now at Day #4 and with it comes another shocking discovery.

Here's a look at the tweet where Gunn reveals new evidence in this strange case, as the duo appear to be upping their game and bringing in the big gun in the form of Snowball- and let's just say he doesn't appear to be there to say "lasagna":

Day 4. Snowball has now joined the other #RickandMorty characters showing up on my video cart on the set of #GotGVol3. No idea who is doing this. pic.twitter.com/nb91iqzzt5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at yesterday's "crime scene photograph" from Gunn…

And here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from earlier in the week when the first piece of evidence appeared:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: