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Rick and Morty, Elsbeth & Creature Commandos: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, AHS 13, SDCC, Daredevil: Born Again, Creature Commandos, Elsbeth, Robocop, and much more!

Article Summary Rick and Morty leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a Season 9 finale tease and fresh updates on Seasons 10-12.

Get quick-hit TV news on Elsbeth Season 4, Creature Commandos continuity, and Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

SDCC buzz ramps up with American Horror Story 13, Comic-Con floor updates, and major genre TV preview coverage.

Also featured: Robocop at Prime Video, Doctor Who updates, The Walking Dead: Dead City, and more TV headlines.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, AHS 13, SDCC, Daredevil: Born Again, TWD: Dead City, The Shards, Creature Commandos, Sex Criminals, Elsbeth, Doctor Who, Robocop, Disney layoffs, SNL/Chloe Fineman, Afterlife with Archie, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, July 22nd, 2026:

Rick and Morty Showrunner & EP Tease S09 Finale, Update Seasons 10-12

President Curtis Doesn't Believe in Boring Press Conferences (PREVIEW)

American Horror Story: 13 SDCC Banner Nearly Complete: Here's a Look!

Tomorrow, San Diego Comic-Con Begins, Here's How It Looks Right Now…

Dark Side of the Ring S07E04: "Necro Butcher vs. Samoa Joe" Preview

WWE NXT Preview: Who's In The Mood For a Championship Street Fight?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Has Wrapped Filming, D'Onofrio Confirms

Star Trek: William Shatner & George Takei Reflect on 60th Anniversary

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03 Clip: Maggie Faces a Walker Roadblock

The Shards Official Teaser: It's Going to Be a Killer Senior Year

Creature Commandos Takes Place After Clayface Film; Same Matt Hagens

WWE Raw Review: Bloodline Civil War Part 47 Erupts in Detroit

Sex Criminals: Joseph Lee & Sunita Mani Join Prime Video Series Cast

Elsbeth Season 4 Filming Underway; Carrie Preston Shares BTS Video

Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker Chapter 3 Preview: A Sontaran Situation

Robocop: Blumhouse Atomic Monster Series Set for Prime Video

Pixar, ESPN, Nat Geo & More Hit by Latest Round of Disney Layoffs

Chloe Fineman on Leaving SNL on a "High Note," Calling Lorne Michaels

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S03 Poster; Teaser Friday

Afterlife with Archie Creators Respond to Disney+ Series News

Setting Up The Paramount+ Lodge & More Secrets At San Diego Comic-Con

Doctor Who Being Paused "Definitely Disappointing," "Shame": Chibnall

Afterlife with Archie, Reacher, SNL UK/Burnham: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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