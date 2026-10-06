Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: movember

Rick and Morty Grow Mutant Mustaches For Movember's 2026 Campaign

Movember and Adult Swim have come together for a new Rick and Morty video, as they join the campaign by growing Mutant Mustaches.

Article Summary Rick & Morty team with Movember in a new Adult Swim short promoting mustache-growing for the 2026 campaign.

The 30-second Rick & Morty promo features the duo admiring mutant mustaches and joking about “body stachers.”

The Adult Swim and Movember partnership spotlights prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and suicide prevention.

Rick & Morty help build momentum for Movember 2026, urging fans to grow a mustache and raise awareness.

Movember has officially joined forces with Adult Swim this year, as Rick and Morty have released a new promotional short to support the 2026 campaign. The clip is only 30 seconds, as the titular characters enjoy talking about the fine mustaches they've "grown" to help raise awareness of prostate cancer in men, among other topics. You can tell this was designed to run on Adult Swim for the next month or so, as we're sure it will probably replace some of that bumper time until December 1, getting the word out as long as they can until it needs to be shaved off. We have more info about the promo and the campaign below, as this serves as your notice to grow out your mustache.

Movember Gains a New Partner With Rick and Morty

In a new clip made in partnership between Adult Swim and Movember – a global 501(c)(3) and the leading charity working to advocate and educate on issues across suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer – Rick and Morty show off their never-before-seen bushy facial hair and vow to grow a mustache. They quickly realize they have been entranced by mutant mustaches, or "body stachers." Luckily, the stachers arrived just in time for November, Movember's biggest month of the year.

Since 2003, Movember has funded groundbreaking research, innovative programs, and advocacy efforts that include mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. Through its global movement, Movember is dedicated to creating a future where men live healthier and longer lives. By funding impactful programs, supporting research, and driving awareness, Movember works to strengthen its position as a trusted, relevant, visible, and influential voice.

The partnership builds awareness and momentum heading into Movember's fall campaign, which motivates participants to grow a mustache in support of the groundbreaking research, innovative programs, and advocacy efforts led by Movember.

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