Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty: Here's Our Season 9 Finale: "Field of Dreams" Preview

We've got gruesome multiversal madness on the way in tonight's Season 9 finale of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, S09E10: "Field of Dreams."

Article Summary Rick and Morty Season 9 finale "Field of Dreams" promises multiversal madness, Morty funeral-hopping, and explosive chaos.

Adult Swim’s S09E10 preview teases a big Morty-focused story, with Cool Morty and Portal Gun Jr. adding new intrigue.

Scott Marder and Steve Levy say the Rick and Morty finale pulls together long-building ideas for a satisfying finish.

Rick and Morty Season 10 updates tease horror vibes, the 100th episode, and returns for Jessica, Dr. Wong, and maybe Churry.

Cool Morty. A "Portal Gun Jr." Our Morty is taking up Morty funeral-hopping as a hobby. Explosive chili. Like, really explosive chili. There's a lot in play already heading into tonight's Season 9 finale of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. It seems pretty clear that S09E10: "Field of Dreams" is going to involve some multiversal madness – but this is a season finale, so we're feeling kinda nervous. And for some reason, we can't get Mr. Poopybutthole out of our heads – and this need we have for Cool Morty to take off those shades (Evil Morty PTSD). With that in mind, we have an update preview for tonight's season ender, followed by a look back at some recent Reddit AMA updates from the creative team about Season 10, the upcoming movie, and more.

Rick and Morty Season 9 Finale: S09E10: "Field of Dreams" Preview

Rick and Morty S09E10: "Field of Dreams" – Tom Sawyer, broh. Written by Heather Anne Campbell and Jess Lacher.

Tune into Adult Swim on Sunday, July 26th at 11:00 PM to catch the season finale of Rick and Morty Season 9, "Field of Dreams"! pic.twitter.com/5tY6KyTUYY — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) July 20, 2026

During a recent Reddit AMA, Showrunner Scott Marder and EP Steve Levy covered a wide range of Rick and Morty topics – including a tease about the Season 9 finale, the possibility of the series running beyond Season 12, the upcoming 100th episode, "Time God" Jessica and Churry, and more. Here's a look at just some of the highlights (and make sure to check out the entire AMA for even more gems):

If you're a fan of S06E04: "Night Family," we might be getting another horror/neo-gothic episode in Season 10:

YES! There may or may not be a fun episode like this in an upcoming season ;) -Steve

What about Dan Harmon's previous comments about Season 10 having "incredible episodes"?

No, but I can tell you that if you're digging 9, Season 10 keeps that train a-movin'! – SM

Oh yeah, we've been cooking over here. We're covering the spectrum in season 10. I can't say specifics about the ones Harmon is talking about, but I can promise fans will be getting lots of surprises! – Steve

Speaking of Season 10, the 100th episode milestone is on the way…

We're cognizant of the big 100 and think you'll be happy – SM

What about this weekend's Season 9 finale, S09E10: "Field of Dreams"?

Super excited! We are so proud of the work we are doing, especially the ground we cover in this finale. It has bits of different concepts that we've kicked around for many seasons and wound up feeling like a really satisfying button for an amazing season. Fans are spoiled Sunday. They get this unbelievable finale and then the President Curtis pilot! Curtis is a really wonderful show. I find it way more accessible than Rick and Morty and just as fun. I hope you all enjoy it too! – Steve

And if you're looking for an episode with a more personal focus on Morty…

Tune in for the finale sunday! -Steve

With the goal being for seasons to "release annually," Marder and Levy had some interesting responses when asked about the possibility of Rick and Morty running beyond Season 12:

Not allowed to say ;)

I hope so! I don't see why not! – Steve

We hope to keep going forever cause we're all having too much fun! -SM

As for a status update on where things stand with Seasons 10-12…

People will love 10. And 11. And 12. We are currently halfway through writing it! -SM

For those of you wondering about a possible Churry return…

We love Churry internally so it's definitely been discussed. -SM

And some good news regarding "Time God" Jessica. Will she return?

yes – SM

There's more in store for her – SM

Don't worry about Dr. Wong. She's still doing what she needs to do…

We love Wong. She's still their therapist. -SM

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