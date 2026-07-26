Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty S09 Finale: "Field of Dreams": Like Father, Like Son

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9 finale, S09E10: "Field of Dreams," is a sobering look at Morty, his family, and the ties that bind them.

Article Summary Rick and Morty Season 9 finale "Field of Dreams" sends Morty funeral-hopping across dimensions in a brutal identity spiral.

Morty finds a grieving Smith family and a sober Professor Rick, revealing how different Rick and Morty could have been.

When Morty’s presence helps shatter that fragile family, "Field of Dreams" turns into one of Rick and Morty’s bleakest endings.

The finale’s father-son ending hints Morty may accept becoming like Rick, while the post-credits scene tees up more chaos.

We're not the only ones feeling nervous about tonight's Season 9 finale of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, right? In S09E10: "Field of Dreams," it looks like Morty's dealing with both an identity crisis and an existential crisis. To remedy that, he's been… funeral-hopping dead Mortys? Yeah, we don't need to be Dr. Wong to know that's some seriously unhealthy shit. With that in mind, we're sharing our thoughts on tonight's season ender (MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD), to see what went down by the time the credits roll and consider how it positions things for Season 10 – and beyond.

Rick and Morty Season 9 Finale: "Field of Dreams" Real-Time Thoughts

For the record? We normally post the early preview here for context, but because the clip is pretty bloody and leads to the scene below, YouTube slapped it with an age-restricted disclaimer that wouldn't let us share it here. That said, I'm assuming that this is going to lead to one of the Morty funerals that our Morty hops. Damn, that was some seriously spicy chili.

Morty's right: these estate sales are pretty ghoulish – and we loved the age cracks between Rick and Morty (magazines vs. pronouns).

Well, we got to see Cool Morty's eyes, so that killed our Evil Morty theory.

I'm not liking these moments when Morty looks to Rick for guidance, and Rick rejects him.

Jesus Christ! That montage where Morty travels through dimensions to observe Morty funerals just to make some kind of emotional connection, to feel like he matters, was heartbreaking.

Oh, wow! Morty gets revealed to a Smith family that is grieving their Morty's death – a family that cut itself off from their Rick because of his alcoholism. Holy shit, are we going to lose Morty to a family that could really love and care for him?

Our Morty having real family moments with the other Jerry, and how the family calls out what Morty's real family has put him through, is killing our feels right about now.

And then, the reality kicks in. The "perfect family" is far from that, with Morty using a bag that the dead Morty left behind to escape and start putting his life together – and that begins with reconnecting with drunk… Prof. Rick Sanchez?

Oh, wow. Prof. Rick invited Morty to his AA meeting. He lost it when Diane "disappeared" (fucking Rick Prime fallout), but he's been attending AA meetings for 17 years – the same amount of time it's been since he spoke with Beth.

Morty asks Prof. Rick if his wife was essentially a "fuckbot," and Rick's response was funny and heartbreaking. Morty didn't realize Rick could love another human. It begins a road where Morty begins to see how different things could be for him and Rick.

Morty explaining to Prof. Rick what really happened to Diane, that it wasn't his fault, and that he believed in him was a sweet moment – tempered by the hard truth Morty hit Prof. Rick's wife with.

Oh, wow. Prof. Rick started drinking again. And now, he's becoming just like the Rick we know – sadly. Morty is starting to think that maybe he wasn't a good influence on Prof. Rick or the Smiths. And in the end, Morty is left with another family destroyed – and another estate sale underway.

Returning home, Morty faces the usual family passive-aggressiveness – eventually, being brought out into the night by a drunken Rick, who lets Morty pilot the motorcycle while Rick screams about him being Morty's dad – and Morty agrees.

We're not feeling good about that ending. While it might seem like a happy ending to the season, it concerns me that Morty sees himself as nothing more than a destructive force when it comes to anything he gets close to – like Rick. That "father/son" thing at the end felt like Morty making peace that he's going to end up like Rick – and that sucks.

END CREDIT: Mrs. Poopybutthole and the scientific team look to use Mr. Poopybutthole to do a dimensional jump to bring her husband back. It either went better than expected – or something very bad happened…

During a recent Reddit AMA, Showrunner Scott Marder and EP Steve Levy covered a wide range of Rick and Morty topics – including a tease about the Season 9 finale, the possibility of the series running beyond Season 12, the upcoming 100th episode, "Time God" Jessica and Churry, and more. With tonight being the Season 9 finale, it seemed only right that we pass along some of the highlights regarding what's ahead for the animated series (and make sure to check out the entire AMA for even more gems):

If you're a fan of S06E04: "Night Family," we might be getting another horror/neo-gothic episode in Season 10:

YES! There may or may not be a fun episode like this in an upcoming season ;) -Steve

What about Dan Harmon's previous comments about Season 10 having "incredible episodes"?

No, but I can tell you that if you're digging 9, Season 10 keeps that train a-movin'! – SM

Oh yeah, we've been cooking over here. We're covering the spectrum in season 10. I can't say specifics about the ones Harmon is talking about, but I can promise fans will be getting lots of surprises! – Steve

Speaking of Season 10, the 100th episode milestone is on the way…

We're cognizant of the big 100 and think you'll be happy – SM

What about this weekend's Season 9 finale, S09E10: "Field of Dreams"?

Super excited! We are so proud of the work we are doing, especially the ground we cover in this finale. It has bits of different concepts that we've kicked around for many seasons and wound up feeling like a really satisfying button for an amazing season. Fans are spoiled Sunday. They get this unbelievable finale and then the President Curtis pilot! Curtis is a really wonderful show. I find it way more accessible than Rick and Morty and just as fun. I hope you all enjoy it too! – Steve

And if you're looking for an episode with a more personal focus on Morty…

Tune in for the finale sunday! -Steve

With the goal being for seasons to "release annually," Marder and Levy had some interesting responses when asked about the possibility of Rick and Morty running beyond Season 12:

Not allowed to say ;)

I hope so! I don't see why not! – Steve

We hope to keep going forever cause we're all having too much fun! -SM

As for a status update on where things stand with Seasons 10-12…

People will love 10. And 11. And 12. We are currently halfway through writing it! -SM

For those of you wondering about a possible Churry return…

We love Churry internally so it's definitely been discussed. -SM

And some good news regarding "Time God" Jessica. Will she return?

yes – SM

There's more in store for her – SM

Don't worry about Dr. Wong. She's still doing what she needs to do…

We love Wong. She's still their therapist. -SM

Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode 10: "Field of Dreams" Review by Ray Flook 9 / 10 If you were looking for an excellent finale to what's been one banger of a season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Season 9 Episode 10: "Field of Dreams" was exactly what you were looking for. But if you were hoping for something that wouldn't leave you concerned about the road that our Morty is spiraling down, this wasn't the one - and that's a great thing for a season finale. It's tough to look at the Rick and Morty dynamic the same way after this one, with credit to the writers for sticking the landing as far as season finales go.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!