Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty S09E06 "ErickerHead" Look: Gluttony, Thy Name is Rick

Rick is living his life a little too much to the "fullest" in this early preview for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S09E06: "ErickerHead."

Article Summary Rick and Morty S09E06 "ErickerHead" gets an early preview, teasing Rick’s all-you-can-eat chaos and a raging stomach.

The new Rick and Morty episode appears to center on Summer and Morty pushing Rick to take better care of himself.

Adult Swim sets Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode 6 "ErickerHead" for Sunday, June 28, at 11:00 PM ET.

Annecy also brought major Rick and Morty universe updates, including a President Curtis trailer and premiere date.

It's been a big week for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. As fans continue to buzz over the news that an animated feature film is on the way, they were also treated to the official trailer for spinoff series President Curtis – courtesy of this week's Annecy International Animation Film Festival. And now, we have an early preview for this weekend's episode, S09E06: "ErickerHead." Though it's been tough to predict where this season's episodes are going (we didn't see that Snowball reunion coming), we're going with the idea that Summer and Morty are trying to get Rick to take better care of himself when it comes to food and drink. Of course, we all know it's going to go in some f***ed-up direction from out of nowhere that just works.

Rick and Morty S09E06: "ErickerHead" Preview

Rick and Morty S09E06: "ErickerHead" – Rick's stomach is mad, bro; but it's all-you-can-eat-and-drink here, bro!

Tune into Adult Swim on Sunday, June 28th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 9, "Erickerhead"! pic.twitter.com/shzBEyDFSV — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 22, 2026

If you're looking for animation news and previews, you really can't go wrong with this week's Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Along with a screening of the premiere episode of EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's Keith David-starring President Curtis, Harmon, Siciliano, and David announced that the "Rick and Morty" spinoff would premiere on Sunday, July 26th, at 11:30 pm ET. But that was far from all, as you can tell by what's waiting for you below: yup, the official trailer. Also starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community), the series follows President Andre Curtis (David) and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.

Teasing that "people will be surprised how different" the spinoff series is from Rick and Morty, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network & Boomerang head Michael Ouweleen offered some more insight into what President Curtis has to offer while checking in with Deadline Hollywood during this week's Annecy Festival. "It's a workplace comedy and the charm of Keith David helps a lot," he shared. "It's been fun to watch [co-creator] James [Siciliano] grow and build a separate but related team. Even the technology is different because President Curtis has access to a certain level of technology that is cool, but nothing like Rick's level of technology." In addition, Ouweleen believes the series will have a chance to dive deeper into the backstories of supporting players Banks, O'Doyle, and Janice, with spinoff potentials always being considered.

In a brief YouTube Shorts clip (which you can check out here), we see the team head to FDR's Fireside Shaft to track a suspect, with President Curtis making it clear they don't have time for sympathetic backstories.

"President Curtis has always been a blast to play," said David. "Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Michael Ouweleen, President, Adult Swim, added, "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick and Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character." Harmon and Siciliano shared, "President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he's the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis' point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it's going to be a wild ride." Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers, alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy.

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