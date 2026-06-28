Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty S09E06 Thoughts: Rick's Not-So-Sound Mind and Body

In Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S09E06: "ErickerHead," Rick's not exactly of sound mind and body. In fact, they're out to kill one another.

Article Summary Rick and Morty S09E06 “ErickerHead” splits Rick’s head from his body, sending Morty and Summer into chaos.

The episode turns gross-out sci-fi into a sharp look at Rick’s fractured mind, body, and fear of trusting himself.

Summer and headless Rick steal the show, while wild action and meta jokes keep Rick and Morty Season 9 humming.

Rick and Morty movie updates reveal Dan Harmon’s Indiana Jones-sized ambitions and Jacob Hair directing the film.

Welcome back to our weekly real-time thoughts on Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9, with the spotlight shining bright on S09E06: "ErickerHead." Barring any Evil Morty and Snowball-level surprises, it would appear that the focus tonight will be on Rick taking better care of his body. Actually, that's an excellent point because all of his "upgrading" still needs him, as a human being, to be the foundation. Of course, this could all change two minutes into tonight's episode – and if it does, you'll know it the moment that it hits us and our reaction. In addition, we have some updates to share on the kind of approach the creators behind the upcoming Rick and Morty movie are aiming for – here's a look!

Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode 6: "ErickerHead" Thoughts

We're loving how Ian Cardoni's take on Rick's voice when he's really, really fucked up… especially when he wants to get into it with Morty. And we disagree with Morty, that really does look like a great place.

Well, now we know what happens if you don't pull your head out from a portal opening before it closes. Ouch.

Okay, we definitely didn't see Rick being separated from his head, with Morty and Summer needing to reunite the two.

Yes, Rick was planning to have his head put on Morty's body. Let that lovely moment sink in. Meanwhile, Summer went from using Rick's body as a weapon to the dream scenario: teaming with Rick without having to hear him speak.

Holy, shit. How many "friends" have sold out Rick over the course of nine seasons? Damn.

Summer and Headless Rick make a helluva team – and I did not see the "hugging" move coming.

I never get tired of Rick's subtle reference to them being in a show.

This episode has become a touching and sobering examination of how Rick's mind and body impact one another – and that explains why they've decided to go to war with one another. They're enjoying the status quo a little too much, and they have no interest in trusting one another. Basically, Rick hasn't really reached a point where his mind and his heart are on the same page.

"He'll be so pissed if this is how he dies": Summer

We need to give all the flowers to the animation team for their amazing work this season. The action scenes have been insane, and would take a lot longer if it were another show.

Well, the Season 8 key art poster makes a ton more sense.

So, Rick settled the matter between his head and body by… Rick sucking his own dick?!?!

In the end, Rick turned himself over to an athletic kick, which was just to offer Morty and Summer a lesson in how exhausting and unfulfilling it can be sometimes working hard for something. Seriously. But at least they all ended up appreciating the joys of an all-you-can-eat-and-drink nirvana.

END CREDITS: Rick busts Morty's balls, making him think that the portal closing will cut his head off. While showing he fixed it, Rick drops a great in-joke about Warner Bros. not allowing them to use the real Looney Tunes/"That's All, Folks!" line.

Rick and Morty: The Movie? Yup. Here's What We Know…

"We saw the same leak, and we are therefore, now able to confirm that there is a movie in the works. Jacob Hair is, is the director. I mean, we didn't shop around. He is an absolute, to say rock star is honestly feels like trivializing it because that implies like some kind of flash in the pan, kind of exciting. I mean, Jacob has it like came onto our team. It was like adding a pillar to it," series co-creator Dan Harmon shared during an interview with CinemaBlend regarding the movie news.

Showrunner Scott Marder pointed to the current season as proof of why Hair was the right choice, adding, "He's our supervising director. I mean, if [Season] 9 feels good to you, he's got a hand. He is responsible for that." Harmon continued, "I think when we started talking about a movie and could a movie happen and who would direct it, the first question was, 'Can Jacob do it?' Because that would be a dream, as opposed to going out and just getting somebody that did a great job on another animated thing. This is our guy, who has done some of the most amazing work on the show. It's like the director version of Donald Glover in that I don't know if there's a limitation to what he can do; we haven't found it yet." It isn't clear of the animated film would be a theatrical release or streaming.

Checking in during IGN Live, Ian Cardoni (the voice of Rick) and Harry Belden (the voice of Morty) shared what one of the biggest advantages the show has when it comes to a film: it can go epic, it can go game-changing – or it can go both. Belden explained why being in that position is creatively "freeing" for the film's writers, adding, "With the way the story is set up and the world and the universe of Rick and Morty, like you said, literally anything could happen. You can't think of a scenario where it's like, 'No, that actually wouldn't make sense cuz literally anything can happen.' So, creatively, it just brings so much freedom. You know, we can do whatever." Cardoni added, "I might be more scared if it was on us to come up with those stories, but we have an amazing writing staff. We just kind of go where they direct us."

"Oh, God, no," was Cartoon Network/Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen's response when asked by Collider if a title to the film had been finalized during an interview from earlier this month. But Ouweleen did have insights to share, even this early into development, like how new viewers "won't have to have studied 'Rick and Morty.'"

"These guys understand story and adventure better than anybody. What Dan would want to do with the 'Rick and Morty' movie is that he indelibly remembers going to see the Indiana Jones movies, so he's solving for that feeling of walking out. He's like, 'I want to replicate the feeling of walking out and hitting the sidewalk having just seen an Indiana Jones.' And you know he holds himself to a high bar, so that's the bar he's holding himself to on that thing," Ouweleen shared regarding Harmon's approach to the film.

Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode 6: "Erickerhead" Review by Ray Flook 8.5 / 10 In Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S09E06: "ErickerHead," Morty and Summer deal with a Rick who isn't exactly of sound mind and body. In fact, they hate each other - and for good reason. It seems like they're both better off without one another. Check out our real-time thoughts on what prove to be a fun and action-packed examination of Rick's constant war with himself - and how it impacts those around him. Also, the animation team deserves a ton of love for how great the animated actions scenes have looked this season.

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