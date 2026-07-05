Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty S09E07 Preview: Sometimes, Change Can Be a Bad Thing

Our dimension-hopping duo does some "evolving" on tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, S09E07: "MortGully: The Last Rickforest."

Article Summary Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode 7, MortGully: The Last Rickforest, teases a wild evolution Rick and Morty may regret.

Adult Swim’s preview for Rick and Morty S09E07 hints tonight’s adventure pushes the duo into unexpected change.

The new Rick and Morty episode airs July 5 at 11 PM on Adult Swim, with updated preview details and a promo video.

The post also spotlights President Curtis, the Rick and Morty spinoff premiering July 26 with a workplace-comedy twist.

It's not like the Smiths haven't shown some serious personal growth over the past eight seasons of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, despite how things are still pretty toxic "bigger picture." But in S09E07: "MortGully: The Last Rickforest," our dimension-hopping duo is going to evolve in ways they didn't see coming – whether they like it or not. With that in mind, here's a look at our updated preview for tonight's chapter, followed by a look at what we know so far about the spinoff series, President Curtis, hitting our screens beginning July 26th.

Rick and Morty S09E07: "MortGully: The Last Rickforest" Preview

Rick and Morty S09E07: "MortGully: The Last Rickforest" – Rick and Morty gotta evolve, broh.

Tune into Adult Swim on Sunday, July 5th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 9, "MortGully: The Last Rickforest"! pic.twitter.com/pSfZpm98nC — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 29, 2026

President Curtis: Here's a Look…

With EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's Keith David-starring President Curtis set to start hitting screens later this month, we've got a look at what we can expect from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty spinoff. Also starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community), the series follows President Andre Curtis (David) and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.

Teasing that "people will be surprised how different" the spinoff series is from Rick and Morty, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network & Boomerang head Michael Ouweleen offered some more insight into what President Curtis has to offer while checking in with Deadline Hollywood during this week's Annecy Festival. "It's a workplace comedy and the charm of Keith David helps a lot," he shared. "It's been fun to watch [co-creator] James [Siciliano] grow and build a separate but related team. Even the technology is different because President Curtis has access to a certain level of technology that is cool, but nothing like Rick's level of technology." In addition, Ouweleen believes the series will have a chance to dive deeper into the backstories of supporting players Banks, O'Doyle, and Janice, with spinoff potentials always being considered.

In a brief YouTube Shorts clip (which you can check out here), we see the team head to FDR's Fireside Shaft to track a suspect, with President Curtis making it clear they don't have time for sympathetic backstories.

And here's a better chance to learn even more about President Curtis's Chief of Staff, Banks, and Special Agent, O'Doyle:

Meet the Curtis White House staff pic.twitter.com/sWtAEAkIOm — adult swim (@adultswim) June 30, 2026

"President Curtis has always been a blast to play," said David. "Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Michael Ouweleen, President, Adult Swim, added, "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick and Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character." Harmon and Siciliano shared, "President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he's the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis' point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it's going to be a wild ride." Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers, alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy.

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