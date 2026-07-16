Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty S09E09 "Salute Your Morts": Rick's Spoiled Brat Problem

In Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S09E09: "Salute Your Morts," Rick's got a spoiled brat problem - so it's off to camp for Morty and Summer!

Article Summary Rick and Morty S09E09 "Salute Your Morts" sends spoiled Morty and Summer to camp after Beth hits her limit.

Rick’s fix for Morty and Summer’s bratty behavior is a harsh camp lesson that fits his chaotic parenting style.

The Adult Swim preview teases Beth and Jerry home alone while Rick and Morty Season 9 races toward its finale.

Dan Harmon says Rick and Morty should run for 100 years, with the animated sci-fi comedy built to be eternal.

With Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9 nearing its end, we're glad to have EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's Keith David-starring President Curtis waiting in the wings to help us process. Are we the only ones who think that this season flew by, even with ten episodes? That brings us to an early preview for S09E09: "Salute Your Morts," with Morty and Summer having crossed the line into being spoiled little s***s – and Beth's had enough. If Rick is going to be the one to spoil them, then Rick is going to have to be the one to teach them some serious, real-life lessons. Of course, Rick has the "perfect" solution to the problem: one that lets him ship his problem off to a summer camp to deal with…

Rick and Morty S09E09: "Salute Your Morts" Preview

Rick and Morty S09E09: "Salute Your Morts" – Morty and Summer go to camp, broh; Beth and Jerry home alone, broh.

Tune into Adult Swim on Sunday, July 19th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 9, "Salute Your Morts"! pic.twitter.com/Y80QsVPcTR — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) July 13, 2026

Dan Harmon: Series Should Aim for 100 Years (Before AI Takes Over)

While our dimension-hopping duo doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon, just how long can the Emmy Award-winning series run? As far as Harmon's concerned, they should be thinking 100 years – or until Adult Swim throws them off the air. "The design of 'Rick and Morty,' because it's animated, is to be eternal. There are shows like 'Seinfeld' that know when to quit. They took a bow. They finished. I don't think we get rewarded for that mentality in the 22-minute comedy animation medium. I think our job is to get dragged off kicking and screaming," Harmon shared recently. "If Michael [Cartoon Network/Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen] fires us, he'll give us a heads-up so we'll be able to make it our last season. Until then, I think our job is 100 years of Rick and Morty. The show must go on until we all get replaced with AI."

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