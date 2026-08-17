Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 10 Tracking for Summer 2027: Harmon & Marder

Rick and Morty co-creator/EP Dan Harmon and showrunner/EP Scott Marder shared that Season 10 is on track for a Summer 2027 premiere.

Article Summary Dan Harmon and Scott Marder say Rick and Morty Season 10 is on track for a Summer 2027 premiere.

With Season 9 done, President Curtis underway, and a movie in development, the franchise keeps expanding fast.

Marder teases Rick and Morty Season 10 will keep Season 9’s momentum, with surprises and a possible horror-style entry.

The team also hints at the 100th episode, Time God Jessica’s return, and scripts already moving through Season 12.

With the ninth season of the Emmy Award-winning series having recently wrapped, the spinoff series President Curtis nearing its season midpoint (with Season 2 already getting a green light), and work underway on an animated feature film, the Rick and Morty universe is as active as it's ever been. And based on what series co-creator/EP Dan Harmon and showrunner/EP Scott Marder had to share during a recent conversation with Deadline's Contenders Television: The Nominees Studio, it doesn't sound like we're going to have much of a wait for Season 10. Joking that the next season is "being generated by Palantir as we speak," Harmon and Marder said that the tenth season is targeted for a Summer 2027 debut.

During a recent Reddit AMA, Marder and EP Steve Levy covered a wide range of Rick and Morty topics – including a tease about the Season 9 finale, the possibility of the series running beyond Season 12, the upcoming 100th episode, "Time God" Jessica and Churry, and more. Here's a look at just some of the highlights (and make sure to check out the entire AMA for even more gems):

If you're a fan of S06E04: "Night Family," we might be getting another horror/neo-gothic episode in Season 10:

YES! There may or may not be a fun episode like this in an upcoming season ;) -Steve

What about Dan Harmon's previous comments about Season 10 having "incredible episodes"?

No, but I can tell you that if you're digging 9, Season 10 keeps that train a-movin'! – SM

Oh yeah, we've been cooking over here. We're covering the spectrum in season 10. I can't say specifics about the ones Harmon is talking about, but I can promise fans will be getting lots of surprises! – Steve

Speaking of Season 10, the 100th episode milestone is on the way…

We're cognizant of the big 100 and think you'll be happy – SM

What about this weekend's Season 9 finale, S09E10: "Field of Dreams"?

Super excited! We are so proud of the work we are doing, especially the ground we cover in this finale. It has bits of different concepts that we've kicked around for many seasons and wound up feeling like a really satisfying button for an amazing season. Fans are spoiled Sunday. They get this unbelievable finale and then the President Curtis pilot! Curtis is a really wonderful show. I find it way more accessible than Rick and Morty and just as fun. I hope you all enjoy it too! – Steve

And if you're looking for an episode with a more personal focus on Morty…

Tune in for the finale sunday! -Steve

With the goal being for seasons to "release annually," Marder and Levy had some interesting responses when asked about the possibility of Rick and Morty running beyond Season 12:

Not allowed to say ;)

I hope so! I don't see why not! – Steve

We hope to keep going forever cause we're all having too much fun! -SM

As for a status update on where things stand with Seasons 10-12…

People will love 10. And 11. And 12. We are currently halfway through writing it! -SM

For those of you wondering about a possible Churry return…

We love Churry internally so it's definitely been discussed. -SM

And some good news regarding "Time God" Jessica. Will she return?

yes – SM

There's more in store for her – SM

Don't worry about Dr. Wong. She's still doing what she needs to do…

We love Wong. She's still their therapist. -SM

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!